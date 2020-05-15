Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

Stocks manage modest gains but still end lower for the week

The Associated Press

Updated 3:30PM
Stocks managed to close modestly higher on Wall Street Friday after a day of wobbling between gains and losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The index still wound up with its biggest weekly drop since late March. The market's enthusiasm was checked by yet more grim data showing how badly the coronavirus pandemic is crippling the economy.

Retail sales sank a record 16.4% in April and industrial production plunged a record 11.2%.

At the same time, investors are cautiously optimistic that the fallout from the outbreak will begin easing as more U.S. states reopen their economies.

