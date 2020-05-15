Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

Top Davidson County residential sales for April 2020

Top residential real estate sales, April 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
215, 217 Deer Park Nashville 37205 4/3 215 Deer Park LLC Ashley Bart; Ashley Laurie $4,275,000
1431 Tyne Nashville 37215 4/6 Killian Daniel Trustee Hickman Mary Page $2,550,000
3438 Woodmont Nashville 37215 4/20 Hussey Richard Wellington Moran Jackson R $2,425,000
4411 Tyne Nashville 37215 4/3 Haun Bzur Trustee; Haun Family Trust Doochin Dianne S $2,400,000
1705 Beechwood Nashville 37212 4/15 Dawkins Christopher Burney 1705 Beechwood LLC $2,200,000
1925 Edenbridge Nashville 37215 4/2 Crawford Chad; Crawford Sheri Cressaty Cherif; Cressaty Margaret E $2,199,000
3902 Wayland Nashville 37215 4/9 Jarman Anderson; Jarman Caylan Bacchetta Matthew D; Ruman Jane I $1,960,000
5541 Stanford Nashville 37215 4/28 Edgeworth Thomas J Richardson Michael J Trustee $1,900,000
4422 Forsythe Nashville 37205 4/1 Furman Holly Jennings Jessica; Jennings Stephen T $1,800,000
606 Estes Nashville 37215 4/9 Ward John Giles Montgomery Classic Const LLC $1,700,000
3533 Trimble Nashville 37215 4/3 Stewart Title Co Trustee Stanley Jon A $1,675,000
1726 Linden Nashville 37212 4/13 Gierow Rhonda Kay Trustee Catignani Linus $1,665,000
5610B Granny White Brentwood 37027 4/29 Bania Paul Grant Ventures LLC $1,650,000
3509 Scarsdale Nashville 37215 4/17 Bryant Sarah; Bryant Thomas H Arbogast Kaz; Baker Charlotte Pierce; Baker Houston $1,520,000
1711 Castleman Nashville 37215 4/9 Holt Elliott Nathan Burroughs Shaun $1,475,000
4300 Scenic Nashville 37204 4/17 Ness Adelaide Dorris John R Jr $1,420,000
925 Oak Valley Nashville 37220 4/27 Krafft Ann Lee William F $1,373,000
3902 Kimpalong Nashville 37205 4/29 Hardin Amanda Levine Michael J $1,350,000
2709 Oakland Nashville 37212 4/8 West Brooke; West Derek Beckley Janel R; Israel Craig E $1,300,000
1415 Gale Nashville 37212 4/14 Lewis Jeremy; Montiel-Lewis Martha Good Amanda D; Good Peter C $1,300,000
713A Cantrell Nashville 37215 4/17 Graffia Stacia R Trustee Hr Prop of TN $1,275,000
2704 Oakland Nashville 37212 4/15 Dorris Mark H Ward John P $1,250,000
908 Chickasaw Nashville 37207 4/15 Tbh Prop LLC Raja Prop LLC $1,250,000
1406 Elmwood Nashville 37212 4/13 Hamilton Whitfield Dawkins Christopher B $1,250,000
144 Cheek Nashville 37205 4/1 Bartholomew Benjamin; Bartholomew Sarah Robinson Kathryn J; Robinson L Austin $1,220,000
3808 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 4/20 Hyneman J Kevin Music City Land Ventures LLC $1,200,000
1244 Cliftee Brentwood 37027 4/13 Cornelius Brett James Harrington Connie Rae $1,200,000
504 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 4/2 Bannantine Tracy G Weber Jennifer R; Weber Joshua J $1,200,000
3721 Princeton Nashville 37205 4/8 Parker Katy Noyes; Parker Morgan Grey Oneill Danica M; Oneill Patrick J $1,200,000
1300 Caldwell Nashville 37212 4/8 Belmont Real Estate Holdings II LLC Tibbs-Merritt Helen $1,175,000
913 Archer Nashville 37203 4/13 Seay Christopher Adams David W $1,175,000
3413A Benham Nashville 37215 4/14 Sash Douglas Earl Gilco-Woodwell Prop LLC $1,125,000
1128 Glendale Nashville 37204 4/3 Chambers Lance F; Chambers Laurie H Potter Brothers Const LLC $1,100,278
5624 Ottershaw Brentwood 37027 4/29 Hall Lea Carol Hickman Timothy G H $1,100,000
1202 Parkview Nashville 37204 4/20 Caplin Drew M Carbine & Associates LLC $1,020,600
1224 Villa Nashville 37212 4/22 McCarty Michael Dax Ruff William $1,000,000
305 Chateau Glen Nashville 37215 4/2 Lindsey Melanee Barker; Lindsey Stanley Scott Ayala-Peacock Diandra Norelle; Peacock Todd Phillip $990,000
1311 7th Nashville 37208 4/14 Gatward Katherine; Gatward Richard Marx Henry; Rush Trayce $952,537
221 53rd Nashville 37209 4/15 Beckley Janel; Israel Craig McGinn Kevin $920,000
1494 Clairmont Nashville 37215 4/1 Tally Kay Moore R L; Wells Rebecca $900,000
4302 Esteswood Nashville 37215 4/7 4302 Esteswood Drive Trust; Mayer David H Trustee Turner Margaret; Turner Montgomery G Sr $900,000
758 Peach Orchard Nashville 37204 4/15 Perry Candice Lynn; Ruark Mark James II Matthew & Sandra Boyd Living Trust $895,000
1909 Beechwood Nashville 37212 4/2 Sauer Jessie Cole Roger Lewis Jr; Cole Sarah Ella $894,850
4412 Farriswood Nashville 37204 4/15 Royston William S Attia Albert $880,000
1035 Chicamauga Nashville 37206 4/1 Latiff Christopher Nicholas Jordan Sweeney James S III; Sweeney Kristi; Sweeney Patricia M $850,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 4/27 Blumenshine J Wesley Rutledge Development LLC $835,000
4204B Lone Oak Nashville 37215 4/3 Barron Alexandra; Barron Caleb Jamie A Kirhhofer Declaration of Trust $835,000
209 Lauderdale Nashville 37205 4/28 Rodgers Michael Ness Matthew $830,000
1704 Ashwood Nashville 37212 4/1 Wouters Daniel; Wouters Kathryn Wilkie Pamela Jane $829,900
3 Warwick Nashville 37205 4/20 Salveson Kent Shavit Ofir $825,000
1906 Warfield Nashville 37215 4/7 Licht Ben McPherson Lindsey; McPherson Michael B $815,000
3423 Trimble Nashville 37215 4/3 Kendrick Richard C Correa Pelayo $812,000
2004 Sunset Hills Nashville 37215 4/20 Field Jon B Ligon Patricia $800,000
1502 Electric Nashville 37206 4/27 Colwell Nancy Leanne Panter David E Jr $798,000
1304A 7th Nashville 37208 4/23 Marzano Julie Stines Andrew E $797,000
3302 Trevor Nashville 37209 4/23 McDermott Conor Francis Valu LLC $790,000
2723D Westwood Nashville 37204 4/14 Liu Xing Midtown Realty LLC $785,000
1819A Shackleford Nashville 37215 4/9 Kloep Megan L; Larson Samuel W Brg LLC $779,000
1819 Shackleford Nashville 37215 4/8 Forrest Samuel Brg LLC $775,000
4200 Jamesborough Nashville 37215 4/14 Cooley Ariel; Cooley James Patricia Tepper Lutkowitz Legacy Trust $772,000
6125 Montcrest Nashville 37215 4/9 Volpar Inc Equity Trust Co $770,000
1106 Sigler Nashville 37203 4/6 Upchurch David L Maverick Sigler LLC $762,000
925 Southside Nashville 37203 4/29 Peters Laura Burton Daniel C $760,000
3803 Rolland Nashville 37205 4/20 Humphrey Alice Karen McKnight Lucia C $757,400
1225 Villa Nashville 37212 4/2 McCoy Caroline Aita; McCoy Frederic E Ottinger Jennifer; Ottinger Talbott $755,000
141 Alton Nashville 37205 4/8 Snyder John Andrew Meadors Marvin Porter IV $750,000
1304A Pillow Nashville 37203 4/8 Corbin Stephanie S Wendorff Todd Trustee $750,000
2810 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 4/15 Zakhary Sara Linda; Zakhary Sharif Refaat Fauvre David W $749,900
602 Estes Nashville 37215 4/27 Brockman Kara Abblitt William P $749,000
1304B Pillow Nashville 37203 4/8 Corbin Stephanie S Wendorff Todd Trustee $735,000
2872 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 4/27 Brockway Bruce Adrian James L $730,000
2847 Sugar Tree Nashville 37215 4/2 Kaplan Ventures LLC Bartholomew Benjamin O; Bartholomew Sarah $729,000
1702 Green Hills Nashville 37215 4/22 Leslie Erika Young Nicholas Paul $725,000
2720 Acklen Nashville 37212 4/21 Patterson Stephanie Glenn Magnuson Bruce B $709,900
908 Southside Nashville 37203 4/17 908 Southside Place LLC Develin LLC $700,000
814 Horner Nashville 37204 4/13 Eggart Steven J Trustee Dawson Christopher $700,000
1008 Williams Old Hickory 37138 4/7 Teaters Courtney Lauren; Teaters Matthew Ryan Joslin Robert J Jr; Joslin Vicki L $700,000
890 Van Leer Nashville 37220 4/1 Garland Development LLC Crockett Daniel G; Taylor Joe $700,000
837A Dewees Nashville 37204 4/16 Miller Demetri Caplin Britni H $700,000
155 Davidson Nashville 37205 4/16 Watkins Charles Trustee Bryant Barry P $700,000
921 Hillview Nashville 37204 4/13 Lahren Tomi Woodard Andrea K $700,000
1410A Edgehill Nashville 37212 4/22 Vucovich Megan Hurst William $699,900
3504 Grayswood Nashville 37215 4/13 Helman Alexander Todd Whitaker Anne $692,000
1230 Carl Seyfert Memorial Brentwood 37027 4/20 Brandt Walter Todd Bandy James M $680,000
1616B 4th Nashville 37208 4/1 Parker Kathleen 4Th & Garfield LLC $679,000
412 Nesbitt Madison 37115 4/3 Fitchuk Ian Larson Jeremy $679,000
1439 14th Nashville 37212 4/20 Lohmann Edward Malone Michael Anthony $669,000
3112 Trevor Nashville 37209 4/24 Greene Wesley G Ymz Partners LLC $664,900
305 Chapel Nashville 37206 4/23 Tate Robert B Mtmt LLC $660,000
6024 Brentwood Chase Brentwood 37027 4/28 Wendland Scott Michael Niles Brian K $655,000
4410 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 4/8 Fleming Michael Taylor Debbie Johnson $650,000
1711 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 4/7 Karbaf Farkhondeh Ramsey Delia Jo; Ramsey Paul $650,000
3908 Moss Rose Nashville 37216 4/24 Irby Charles Lyons Sr Trustee Cline James L III $650,000
6002 Cargile Nashville 37205 4/24 White Virginia T Kilburn Christina $649,000
2706 Larmon Nashville 37204 4/3 Bear Hill LLC Downton Mark J; Leckenby Fiona E; Means Margaret $644,000
3826 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 4/21 Samet Arielle Hardin Amanda $642,500
610 45th Nashville 37209 4/28 Killian Daniel J Mrb Developers LLC $631,000
72 Ravenwood Hills Nashville 37215 4/15 Davis Elizabeth M Butterfield Mary Jane $629,000
4303 Dakota Nashville 37209 4/9 Hudson Alice C; Hudson Alicelyn Agee Clay Sheffield; Chapman Will $625,000
860 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 4/13 Smith Tyler G Carlos Andres H $623,900
134 Piedmont Nashville 37216 4/14 Butterfield Jonniann; Martin Andrew Peter Fbgm LLC $620,000
420 36th Nashville 37209 4/8 Sansone Nicholas John Garside Leslie A; Kok Johan A $615,000
6570 Rolling Fork Nashville 37205 4/13 Kelly Olivia Griffith Sanford Jason $615,000
901 Halcyon Nashville 37204 4/3 Hoke Glenna Gayle; Hoke John George Kush Laurie Beth; Kush Thomas J $615,000
2502 Barclay Nashville 37206 4/9 Malviya Saurabh Goetzman Gary $615,000
431 36th Nashville 37209 4/22 McGary William Kent 36Th Ave Summit Partners LLC $610,400
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 4/13 Bacos Mauricio Akron Ray $610,000
311 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 4/28 Dumont Koby Glaser Jeffrey S $610,000
935 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 4/15 Eddmenson David Matthew Tossing Ed $606,000
114 Longwood Nashville 37215 4/9 Young Cathy Hooks Mary Alicia $603,000
429 36th Nashville 37209 4/16 Fitzpatrick John Carey 36Th Ave Summit Partners LLC $603,000
4606 Nebraska Nashville 37209 4/20 Toub Jeffrey Henry Cearley Lance $600,000
808B Halcyon Nashville 37204 4/9 Hill Stephanie Anne Soto Martin $600,000
808 45th Nashville 37209 4/29 Mai Vinh Le L & S Development LLC $600,000
2608 Old Buena Vista Nashville 37218 4/15 Cove Residential Holdings III LLC Koch Chris $600,000
6116 Lickton Goodlttsvlle 37072 4/22 Santostefano Peter Merrick Shayne $599,900
15 Lymington Brentwood 37027 4/17 McAlister Andrew Uden James L $599,000
1902 Elliott Nashville 37204 4/13 Earl Lee Oz Fund LLC Frank Heather C $595,000
1810 5th Nashville 37208 4/2 Page Kevin J Boling Leah $595,000
2100 McKennie Nashville 37206 4/2 Andereck Jonathan William; Andereck Megan Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC $594,000
2102 McKennie Nashville 37206 4/21 Thomas Clenney Revocable Trust Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC $593,500
7513 Hallows Nashville 37221 4/28 Taylor Shayne Compson James C $590,000
309 Scott Nashville 37206 4/21 Nelson Rachel Malone Alex W $589,900
2903 Compton Nashville 37215 4/22 White Pines Building Group LLC Shutt William A III $589,000
816 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 4/7 Williams Kelly D Oakley Jennifer Lynne $588,000
5704 Templegate Nashville 37221 4/16 Montagnino Denise Janine Wright Nathan $587,500
2115 Linden Nashville 37212 4/1 Johnson Robin B Skinner Mary E $579,000
105 Glendale Garden Nashville 37204 4/1 Martindale Edward III; Martindale Kristen Cullen Willett Julie A; Willett Thomas A $578,254
1312 Calvin Nashville 37206 4/17 Riley Cade S Arredondo Rodriguez Linda L $578,000
1909B Seminole Nashville 37211 4/21 McDowell Cameron E; McDowell Kayla Victoria Tyrone Tower LLC $577,400
1101 7th Nashville 37207 4/1 Henry Jed Pierce Dev Group LLC $576,972
1711A 3rd Nashville 37208 4/2 Bugter Jodi; Bugter Jason American Homes LLC $576,000
1711B 3rd Nashville 37208 4/2 Bugter Jason; Bugter Jodi American Homes LLC $576,000
3004 Belmont Nashville 37212 4/20 White Coat Holdings LLC Clark Susan D $575,000
809 Bircham Nashville 37221 4/20 Magee Douglas Phelps Gregory M $565,000
109 9th Nashville 37206 4/21 Taylor Jenna Vb Prop LLC $561,600
794 Rhonda Nashville 37205 4/3 Graves Tyler Wilson Theresa Jordan $560,000
1255 Martin Nashville 37203 4/21 Strickland Ira Andrew Bergeron Jason $555,800
5109 Illinois Nashville 37209 4/29 Ternes Bradley Red River Development LLC $555,000
5136 Glencarron Nashville 37220 4/21 Brooks Hewitt Berryhill; Brooks Lauren Byers Keith Emily N; Keith Kyle H $555,000
4400 Delaware Nashville 37209 4/17 Dent Kenzie Elizabeth Build Nashville LLC $552,000
452 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 4/29 Pni LLC Hooper Rosemarie D $550,000
506 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 4/29 Pni LLC Hooper Rosemarie D $550,000
1443 McGavock Nashville 37216 4/22 Sabbagh Beth Trustee Gregory Julia B $550,000
1905B Seminole Nashville 37211 4/23 Campbell Patricia Tyrone Tower LLC $549,900
527B Moore Nashville 37203 4/28 Boys Smith Real Estate LLC Mc2 Group Inc $544,900
6123B Louisiana Nashville 37209 4/24 Mkla Real Estate LLC Premo Chandler $542,500
5602 Tennessee Nashville 37209 4/30 Witte Allison R Lang Patricia $540,000
5512 Clovercrest Brentwood 37027 4/20 Smith Daniel E Schultheis Sarah Ann $540,000
6545 Banbury Brentwood 37027 4/29 Dearborn Matthew Pankake Chad A $539,000
4605 Kentucky Nashville 37209 4/13 Burkewitz Kristopher Halphen Aimee $539,000
5605A California Nashville 37209 4/17 Fitzpatrick Jessica Alley Green Eggs And Homes LLC $538,250
1504 Russell Nashville 37206 4/27 Meurlott Christopher P Bayfront LLC $536,000
5009 Trousdale Nashville 37220 4/13 Burke David Harrison Matthew Ryan $535,000
6232 Vosswood Nashville 37205 4/17 Collison Keith E Coble George William III $535,000
5357 Fredericksburg Brentwood 37027 4/6 Bartell Erik Kainer Marion Angelika $535,000
2518 Sharondale Nashville 37215 4/30 McPherson Mitchell Ryan Hayes Phillip Daniel $534,999
4915 Kentucky Nashville 37209 4/7 Garrett Christine; Haney Jeffrey Miller Lora $529,500
723 27th Nashville 37208 4/2 Ira Innovations LLC; Max Khazanov Ira E3 Const Services LLC $529,000
1649 54th Nashville 37209 4/24 Smith Justin D Silo Bend Homes LLC $528,100
707 Crescent Nashville 37205 4/17 Bubis Brandon; Bubis Kelly Rodrigues Ellen B $525,000
1100 Argyle Nashville 37203 4/1 Monarch Development LLC Gary Josephine B $525,000
1761 Boxwood Nashville 37211 4/17 Holt Tiffany West End Builders Inc $525,000
1313 Greenstone Nashville 37221 4/2 Baker Jason Andrew; Baker Megan Elizabeth Paolini Janet; Paolini Ronald $520,000
1412 Shelby Nashville 37206 4/1 Zendejas-Mummert Daniel Damian; Mummert Gail R Billings Giovanni; Hunter Joshua L; Smith Ashley $520,000
1008 Hickory Hollow Nashville 37221 4/13 Jones Janet Leigh Watts Jason $520,000
4516 Georgia Nashville 37209 4/14 Goggins Kathryn; Mealey Blake Shuler Robert; Shuler Robert G $519,900
1635 54th Nashville 37209 4/21 Rieley David J Silo Bend Homes LLC $519,900
1825 9th Nashville 37208 4/28 Batson Jeffery L Kuo Stacy J $518,900
5529 Trousdale Brentwood 37027 4/7 James Messina Revocable Trust Nolte Alexander R; Nolte Audrey A $515,000
5810B Morrow Nashville 37209 4/13 Cobb Judy Lynn Gardwill LLC $515,000
5506 California Nashville 37209 4/2 Miller Chad Austin Pierce Lori L $515,000
2410 9th Nashville 37204 4/9 Perkins Managament LLC Fletcher Carmen R; Fletcher Thomas R $515,000
3189 Parthenon Nashville 37203 4/17 Whm Prop LLC Morey Trudi M Trustee $515,000
1849 Sprucewood Nashville 37211 4/20 Lenox Scott Allen Cabell Thomas Hargrave Jr $514,900
3309 Joggers Nashville 37206 4/20 Halbig Barbara East Greenway Park LLC $514,700
1631 54th Nashville 37209 4/21 Breiner Lauren Silo Bend Homes LLC $512,553
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 4/2 Morrissey Elise Gingles Lauren $512,500
1710 Stewart Nashville 37203 4/9 Ridley James D Jr Longberg Benjamin Leslie $510,000
5603A California Nashville 37209 4/21 Logan Charles A; Logan Kaitlin Essenpreis Rhonda Lorna $509,000
1649 Alayna Nashville 37221 4/23 Hampton Phillip C Jones Co of TN LLC $505,690
1118B 6th Nashville 37207 4/8 Heldic Melina New Day Homes LLC $505,500
113 46th Nashville 37209 4/15 Richland Building Partners LLC Perryman Keith $500,000
1705 Fatherland Nashville 37206 4/3 Bennett Andrew G Tow Bryant $500,000

