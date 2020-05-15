Top Davidson County residential sales for April 2020

|215, 217 Deer Park
|Nashville
|37205
|4/3
|215 Deer Park LLC
|Ashley Bart; Ashley Laurie
|$4,275,000
|1431 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|4/6
|Killian Daniel Trustee
|Hickman Mary Page
|$2,550,000
|3438 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|4/20
|Hussey Richard Wellington
|Moran Jackson R
|$2,425,000
|4411 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|4/3
|Haun Bzur Trustee; Haun Family Trust
|Doochin Dianne S
|$2,400,000
|1705 Beechwood
|Nashville
|37212
|4/15
|Dawkins Christopher Burney
|1705 Beechwood LLC
|$2,200,000
|1925 Edenbridge
|Nashville
|37215
|4/2
|Crawford Chad; Crawford Sheri
|Cressaty Cherif; Cressaty Margaret E
|$2,199,000
|3902 Wayland
|Nashville
|37215
|4/9
|Jarman Anderson; Jarman Caylan
|Bacchetta Matthew D; Ruman Jane I
|$1,960,000
|5541 Stanford
|Nashville
|37215
|4/28
|Edgeworth Thomas J
|Richardson Michael J Trustee
|$1,900,000
|4422 Forsythe
|Nashville
|37205
|4/1
|Furman Holly
|Jennings Jessica; Jennings Stephen T
|$1,800,000
|606 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|4/9
|Ward John Giles
|Montgomery Classic Const LLC
|$1,700,000
|3533 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|4/3
|Stewart Title Co Trustee
|Stanley Jon A
|$1,675,000
|1726 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|4/13
|Gierow Rhonda Kay Trustee
|Catignani Linus
|$1,665,000
|5610B Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/29
|Bania Paul
|Grant Ventures LLC
|$1,650,000
|3509 Scarsdale
|Nashville
|37215
|4/17
|Bryant Sarah; Bryant Thomas H
|Arbogast Kaz; Baker Charlotte Pierce; Baker Houston
|$1,520,000
|1711 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|4/9
|Holt Elliott Nathan
|Burroughs Shaun
|$1,475,000
|4300 Scenic
|Nashville
|37204
|4/17
|Ness Adelaide
|Dorris John R Jr
|$1,420,000
|925 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37220
|4/27
|Krafft Ann
|Lee William F
|$1,373,000
|3902 Kimpalong
|Nashville
|37205
|4/29
|Hardin Amanda
|Levine Michael J
|$1,350,000
|2709 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|4/8
|West Brooke; West Derek
|Beckley Janel R; Israel Craig E
|$1,300,000
|1415 Gale
|Nashville
|37212
|4/14
|Lewis Jeremy; Montiel-Lewis Martha
|Good Amanda D; Good Peter C
|$1,300,000
|713A Cantrell
|Nashville
|37215
|4/17
|Graffia Stacia R Trustee
|Hr Prop of TN
|$1,275,000
|2704 Oakland
|Nashville
|37212
|4/15
|Dorris Mark H
|Ward John P
|$1,250,000
|908 Chickasaw
|Nashville
|37207
|4/15
|Tbh Prop LLC
|Raja Prop LLC
|$1,250,000
|1406 Elmwood
|Nashville
|37212
|4/13
|Hamilton Whitfield
|Dawkins Christopher B
|$1,250,000
|144 Cheek
|Nashville
|37205
|4/1
|Bartholomew Benjamin; Bartholomew Sarah
|Robinson Kathryn J; Robinson L Austin
|$1,220,000
|3808 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|4/20
|Hyneman J Kevin
|Music City Land Ventures LLC
|$1,200,000
|1244 Cliftee
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/13
|Cornelius Brett James
|Harrington Connie Rae
|$1,200,000
|504 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|4/2
|Bannantine Tracy G
|Weber Jennifer R; Weber Joshua J
|$1,200,000
|3721 Princeton
|Nashville
|37205
|4/8
|Parker Katy Noyes; Parker Morgan Grey
|Oneill Danica M; Oneill Patrick J
|$1,200,000
|1300 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37212
|4/8
|Belmont Real Estate Holdings II LLC
|Tibbs-Merritt Helen
|$1,175,000
|913 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|4/13
|Seay Christopher
|Adams David W
|$1,175,000
|3413A Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|4/14
|Sash Douglas Earl
|Gilco-Woodwell Prop LLC
|$1,125,000
|1128 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|4/3
|Chambers Lance F; Chambers Laurie H
|Potter Brothers Const LLC
|$1,100,278
|5624 Ottershaw
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/29
|Hall Lea Carol
|Hickman Timothy G H
|$1,100,000
|1202 Parkview
|Nashville
|37204
|4/20
|Caplin Drew M
|Carbine & Associates LLC
|$1,020,600
|1224 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|4/22
|McCarty Michael Dax
|Ruff William
|$1,000,000
|305 Chateau Glen
|Nashville
|37215
|4/2
|Lindsey Melanee Barker; Lindsey Stanley Scott
|Ayala-Peacock Diandra Norelle; Peacock Todd Phillip
|$990,000
|1311 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/14
|Gatward Katherine; Gatward Richard
|Marx Henry; Rush Trayce
|$952,537
|221 53rd
|Nashville
|37209
|4/15
|Beckley Janel; Israel Craig
|McGinn Kevin
|$920,000
|1494 Clairmont
|Nashville
|37215
|4/1
|Tally Kay
|Moore R L; Wells Rebecca
|$900,000
|4302 Esteswood
|Nashville
|37215
|4/7
|4302 Esteswood Drive Trust; Mayer David H Trustee
|Turner Margaret; Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$900,000
|758 Peach Orchard
|Nashville
|37204
|4/15
|Perry Candice Lynn; Ruark Mark James II
|Matthew & Sandra Boyd Living Trust
|$895,000
|1909 Beechwood
|Nashville
|37212
|4/2
|Sauer Jessie
|Cole Roger Lewis Jr; Cole Sarah Ella
|$894,850
|4412 Farriswood
|Nashville
|37204
|4/15
|Royston William S
|Attia Albert
|$880,000
|1035 Chicamauga
|Nashville
|37206
|4/1
|Latiff Christopher Nicholas Jordan
|Sweeney James S III; Sweeney Kristi; Sweeney Patricia M
|$850,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|4/27
|Blumenshine J Wesley
|Rutledge Development LLC
|$835,000
|4204B Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|4/3
|Barron Alexandra; Barron Caleb
|Jamie A Kirhhofer Declaration of Trust
|$835,000
|209 Lauderdale
|Nashville
|37205
|4/28
|Rodgers Michael
|Ness Matthew
|$830,000
|1704 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|4/1
|Wouters Daniel; Wouters Kathryn
|Wilkie Pamela Jane
|$829,900
|3 Warwick
|Nashville
|37205
|4/20
|Salveson Kent
|Shavit Ofir
|$825,000
|1906 Warfield
|Nashville
|37215
|4/7
|Licht Ben
|McPherson Lindsey; McPherson Michael B
|$815,000
|3423 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|4/3
|Kendrick Richard C
|Correa Pelayo
|$812,000
|2004 Sunset Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|4/20
|Field Jon B
|Ligon Patricia
|$800,000
|1502 Electric
|Nashville
|37206
|4/27
|Colwell Nancy Leanne
|Panter David E Jr
|$798,000
|1304A 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/23
|Marzano Julie
|Stines Andrew E
|$797,000
|3302 Trevor
|Nashville
|37209
|4/23
|McDermott Conor Francis
|Valu LLC
|$790,000
|2723D Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|4/14
|Liu Xing
|Midtown Realty LLC
|$785,000
|1819A Shackleford
|Nashville
|37215
|4/9
|Kloep Megan L; Larson Samuel W
|Brg LLC
|$779,000
|1819 Shackleford
|Nashville
|37215
|4/8
|Forrest Samuel
|Brg LLC
|$775,000
|4200 Jamesborough
|Nashville
|37215
|4/14
|Cooley Ariel; Cooley James
|Patricia Tepper Lutkowitz Legacy Trust
|$772,000
|6125 Montcrest
|Nashville
|37215
|4/9
|Volpar Inc
|Equity Trust Co
|$770,000
|1106 Sigler
|Nashville
|37203
|4/6
|Upchurch David L
|Maverick Sigler LLC
|$762,000
|925 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|4/29
|Peters Laura
|Burton Daniel C
|$760,000
|3803 Rolland
|Nashville
|37205
|4/20
|Humphrey Alice Karen
|McKnight Lucia C
|$757,400
|1225 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|4/2
|McCoy Caroline Aita; McCoy Frederic E
|Ottinger Jennifer; Ottinger Talbott
|$755,000
|141 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|4/8
|Snyder John Andrew
|Meadors Marvin Porter IV
|$750,000
|1304A Pillow
|Nashville
|37203
|4/8
|Corbin Stephanie S
|Wendorff Todd Trustee
|$750,000
|2810 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|4/15
|Zakhary Sara Linda; Zakhary Sharif Refaat
|Fauvre David W
|$749,900
|602 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|4/27
|Brockman Kara
|Abblitt William P
|$749,000
|1304B Pillow
|Nashville
|37203
|4/8
|Corbin Stephanie S
|Wendorff Todd Trustee
|$735,000
|2872 Sugar Tree
|Nashville
|37215
|4/27
|Brockway Bruce
|Adrian James L
|$730,000
|2847 Sugar Tree
|Nashville
|37215
|4/2
|Kaplan Ventures LLC
|Bartholomew Benjamin O; Bartholomew Sarah
|$729,000
|1702 Green Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|4/22
|Leslie Erika
|Young Nicholas Paul
|$725,000
|2720 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|4/21
|Patterson Stephanie Glenn
|Magnuson Bruce B
|$709,900
|908 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|4/17
|908 Southside Place LLC
|Develin LLC
|$700,000
|814 Horner
|Nashville
|37204
|4/13
|Eggart Steven J Trustee
|Dawson Christopher
|$700,000
|1008 Williams
|Old Hickory
|37138
|4/7
|Teaters Courtney Lauren; Teaters Matthew Ryan
|Joslin Robert J Jr; Joslin Vicki L
|$700,000
|890 Van Leer
|Nashville
|37220
|4/1
|Garland Development LLC
|Crockett Daniel G; Taylor Joe
|$700,000
|837A Dewees
|Nashville
|37204
|4/16
|Miller Demetri
|Caplin Britni H
|$700,000
|155 Davidson
|Nashville
|37205
|4/16
|Watkins Charles Trustee
|Bryant Barry P
|$700,000
|921 Hillview
|Nashville
|37204
|4/13
|Lahren Tomi
|Woodard Andrea K
|$700,000
|1410A Edgehill
|Nashville
|37212
|4/22
|Vucovich Megan
|Hurst William
|$699,900
|3504 Grayswood
|Nashville
|37215
|4/13
|Helman Alexander Todd
|Whitaker Anne
|$692,000
|1230 Carl Seyfert Memorial
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/20
|Brandt Walter Todd
|Bandy James M
|$680,000
|1616B 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/1
|Parker Kathleen
|4Th & Garfield LLC
|$679,000
|412 Nesbitt
|Madison
|37115
|4/3
|Fitchuk Ian
|Larson Jeremy
|$679,000
|1439 14th
|Nashville
|37212
|4/20
|Lohmann Edward
|Malone Michael Anthony
|$669,000
|3112 Trevor
|Nashville
|37209
|4/24
|Greene Wesley G
|Ymz Partners LLC
|$664,900
|305 Chapel
|Nashville
|37206
|4/23
|Tate Robert B
|Mtmt LLC
|$660,000
|6024 Brentwood Chase
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/28
|Wendland Scott Michael
|Niles Brian K
|$655,000
|4410 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|4/8
|Fleming Michael
|Taylor Debbie Johnson
|$650,000
|1711 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|4/7
|Karbaf Farkhondeh
|Ramsey Delia Jo; Ramsey Paul
|$650,000
|3908 Moss Rose
|Nashville
|37216
|4/24
|Irby Charles Lyons Sr Trustee
|Cline James L III
|$650,000
|6002 Cargile
|Nashville
|37205
|4/24
|White Virginia T
|Kilburn Christina
|$649,000
|2706 Larmon
|Nashville
|37204
|4/3
|Bear Hill LLC
|Downton Mark J; Leckenby Fiona E; Means Margaret
|$644,000
|3826 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|4/21
|Samet Arielle
|Hardin Amanda
|$642,500
|610 45th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/28
|Killian Daniel J
|Mrb Developers LLC
|$631,000
|72 Ravenwood Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|4/15
|Davis Elizabeth M
|Butterfield Mary Jane
|$629,000
|4303 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|4/9
|Hudson Alice C; Hudson Alicelyn
|Agee Clay Sheffield; Chapman Will
|$625,000
|860 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|4/13
|Smith Tyler G
|Carlos Andres H
|$623,900
|134 Piedmont
|Nashville
|37216
|4/14
|Butterfield Jonniann; Martin Andrew Peter
|Fbgm LLC
|$620,000
|420 36th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/8
|Sansone Nicholas John
|Garside Leslie A; Kok Johan A
|$615,000
|6570 Rolling Fork
|Nashville
|37205
|4/13
|Kelly Olivia Griffith
|Sanford Jason
|$615,000
|901 Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|4/3
|Hoke Glenna Gayle; Hoke John George
|Kush Laurie Beth; Kush Thomas J
|$615,000
|2502 Barclay
|Nashville
|37206
|4/9
|Malviya Saurabh
|Goetzman Gary
|$615,000
|431 36th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/22
|McGary William Kent
|36Th Ave Summit Partners LLC
|$610,400
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|4/13
|Bacos Mauricio
|Akron Ray
|$610,000
|311 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|4/28
|Dumont Koby
|Glaser Jeffrey S
|$610,000
|935 Forest Acres
|Nashville
|37220
|4/15
|Eddmenson David Matthew
|Tossing Ed
|$606,000
|114 Longwood
|Nashville
|37215
|4/9
|Young Cathy
|Hooks Mary Alicia
|$603,000
|429 36th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/16
|Fitzpatrick John Carey
|36Th Ave Summit Partners LLC
|$603,000
|4606 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|4/20
|Toub Jeffrey Henry
|Cearley Lance
|$600,000
|808B Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|4/9
|Hill Stephanie Anne
|Soto Martin
|$600,000
|808 45th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/29
|Mai Vinh Le
|L & S Development LLC
|$600,000
|2608 Old Buena Vista
|Nashville
|37218
|4/15
|Cove Residential Holdings III LLC
|Koch Chris
|$600,000
|6116 Lickton
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|4/22
|Santostefano Peter
|Merrick Shayne
|$599,900
|15 Lymington
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/17
|McAlister Andrew
|Uden James L
|$599,000
|1902 Elliott
|Nashville
|37204
|4/13
|Earl Lee Oz Fund LLC
|Frank Heather C
|$595,000
|1810 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/2
|Page Kevin J
|Boling Leah
|$595,000
|2100 McKennie
|Nashville
|37206
|4/2
|Andereck Jonathan William; Andereck Megan
|Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC
|$594,000
|2102 McKennie
|Nashville
|37206
|4/21
|Thomas Clenney Revocable Trust
|Jackson Valley Land Partners LLC
|$593,500
|7513 Hallows
|Nashville
|37221
|4/28
|Taylor Shayne
|Compson James C
|$590,000
|309 Scott
|Nashville
|37206
|4/21
|Nelson Rachel
|Malone Alex W
|$589,900
|2903 Compton
|Nashville
|37215
|4/22
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|Shutt William A III
|$589,000
|816 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|4/7
|Williams Kelly D
|Oakley Jennifer Lynne
|$588,000
|5704 Templegate
|Nashville
|37221
|4/16
|Montagnino Denise Janine
|Wright Nathan
|$587,500
|2115 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|4/1
|Johnson Robin B
|Skinner Mary E
|$579,000
|105 Glendale Garden
|Nashville
|37204
|4/1
|Martindale Edward III; Martindale Kristen Cullen
|Willett Julie A; Willett Thomas A
|$578,254
|1312 Calvin
|Nashville
|37206
|4/17
|Riley Cade S
|Arredondo Rodriguez Linda L
|$578,000
|1909B Seminole
|Nashville
|37211
|4/21
|McDowell Cameron E; McDowell Kayla Victoria
|Tyrone Tower LLC
|$577,400
|1101 7th
|Nashville
|37207
|4/1
|Henry Jed
|Pierce Dev Group LLC
|$576,972
|1711A 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|4/2
|Bugter Jodi; Bugter Jason
|American Homes LLC
|$576,000
|1711B 3rd
|Nashville
|37208
|4/2
|Bugter Jason; Bugter Jodi
|American Homes LLC
|$576,000
|3004 Belmont
|Nashville
|37212
|4/20
|White Coat Holdings LLC
|Clark Susan D
|$575,000
|809 Bircham
|Nashville
|37221
|4/20
|Magee Douglas
|Phelps Gregory M
|$565,000
|109 9th
|Nashville
|37206
|4/21
|Taylor Jenna
|Vb Prop LLC
|$561,600
|794 Rhonda
|Nashville
|37205
|4/3
|Graves Tyler
|Wilson Theresa Jordan
|$560,000
|1255 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|4/21
|Strickland Ira Andrew
|Bergeron Jason
|$555,800
|5109 Illinois
|Nashville
|37209
|4/29
|Ternes Bradley
|Red River Development LLC
|$555,000
|5136 Glencarron
|Nashville
|37220
|4/21
|Brooks Hewitt Berryhill; Brooks Lauren Byers
|Keith Emily N; Keith Kyle H
|$555,000
|4400 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|4/17
|Dent Kenzie Elizabeth
|Build Nashville LLC
|$552,000
|452 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|4/29
|Pni LLC
|Hooper Rosemarie D
|$550,000
|506 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|4/29
|Pni LLC
|Hooper Rosemarie D
|$550,000
|1443 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|4/22
|Sabbagh Beth Trustee
|Gregory Julia B
|$550,000
|1905B Seminole
|Nashville
|37211
|4/23
|Campbell Patricia
|Tyrone Tower LLC
|$549,900
|527B Moore
|Nashville
|37203
|4/28
|Boys Smith Real Estate LLC
|Mc2 Group Inc
|$544,900
|6123B Louisiana
|Nashville
|37209
|4/24
|Mkla Real Estate LLC
|Premo Chandler
|$542,500
|5602 Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|4/30
|Witte Allison R
|Lang Patricia
|$540,000
|5512 Clovercrest
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/20
|Smith Daniel E
|Schultheis Sarah Ann
|$540,000
|6545 Banbury
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/29
|Dearborn Matthew
|Pankake Chad A
|$539,000
|4605 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|4/13
|Burkewitz Kristopher
|Halphen Aimee
|$539,000
|5605A California
|Nashville
|37209
|4/17
|Fitzpatrick Jessica Alley
|Green Eggs And Homes LLC
|$538,250
|1504 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|4/27
|Meurlott Christopher P
|Bayfront LLC
|$536,000
|5009 Trousdale
|Nashville
|37220
|4/13
|Burke David
|Harrison Matthew Ryan
|$535,000
|6232 Vosswood
|Nashville
|37205
|4/17
|Collison Keith E
|Coble George William III
|$535,000
|5357 Fredericksburg
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/6
|Bartell Erik
|Kainer Marion Angelika
|$535,000
|2518 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|4/30
|McPherson Mitchell Ryan
|Hayes Phillip Daniel
|$534,999
|4915 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|4/7
|Garrett Christine; Haney Jeffrey
|Miller Lora
|$529,500
|723 27th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/2
|Ira Innovations LLC; Max Khazanov Ira
|E3 Const Services LLC
|$529,000
|1649 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/24
|Smith Justin D
|Silo Bend Homes LLC
|$528,100
|707 Crescent
|Nashville
|37205
|4/17
|Bubis Brandon; Bubis Kelly
|Rodrigues Ellen B
|$525,000
|1100 Argyle
|Nashville
|37203
|4/1
|Monarch Development LLC
|Gary Josephine B
|$525,000
|1761 Boxwood
|Nashville
|37211
|4/17
|Holt Tiffany
|West End Builders Inc
|$525,000
|1313 Greenstone
|Nashville
|37221
|4/2
|Baker Jason Andrew; Baker Megan Elizabeth
|Paolini Janet; Paolini Ronald
|$520,000
|1412 Shelby
|Nashville
|37206
|4/1
|Zendejas-Mummert Daniel Damian; Mummert Gail R
|Billings Giovanni; Hunter Joshua L; Smith Ashley
|$520,000
|1008 Hickory Hollow
|Nashville
|37221
|4/13
|Jones Janet Leigh
|Watts Jason
|$520,000
|4516 Georgia
|Nashville
|37209
|4/14
|Goggins Kathryn; Mealey Blake
|Shuler Robert; Shuler Robert G
|$519,900
|1635 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/21
|Rieley David J
|Silo Bend Homes LLC
|$519,900
|1825 9th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/28
|Batson Jeffery L
|Kuo Stacy J
|$518,900
|5529 Trousdale
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/7
|James Messina Revocable Trust
|Nolte Alexander R; Nolte Audrey A
|$515,000
|5810B Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|4/13
|Cobb Judy Lynn
|Gardwill LLC
|$515,000
|5506 California
|Nashville
|37209
|4/2
|Miller Chad Austin
|Pierce Lori L
|$515,000
|2410 9th
|Nashville
|37204
|4/9
|Perkins Managament LLC
|Fletcher Carmen R; Fletcher Thomas R
|$515,000
|3189 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|4/17
|Whm Prop LLC
|Morey Trudi M Trustee
|$515,000
|1849 Sprucewood
|Nashville
|37211
|4/20
|Lenox Scott Allen
|Cabell Thomas Hargrave Jr
|$514,900
|3309 Joggers
|Nashville
|37206
|4/20
|Halbig Barbara
|East Greenway Park LLC
|$514,700
|1631 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/21
|Breiner Lauren
|Silo Bend Homes LLC
|$512,553
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|4/2
|Morrissey Elise
|Gingles Lauren
|$512,500
|1710 Stewart
|Nashville
|37203
|4/9
|Ridley James D Jr
|Longberg Benjamin Leslie
|$510,000
|5603A California
|Nashville
|37209
|4/21
|Logan Charles A; Logan Kaitlin
|Essenpreis Rhonda Lorna
|$509,000
|1649 Alayna
|Nashville
|37221
|4/23
|Hampton Phillip C
|Jones Co of TN LLC
|$505,690
|1118B 6th
|Nashville
|37207
|4/8
|Heldic Melina
|New Day Homes LLC
|$505,500
|113 46th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/15
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|Perryman Keith
|$500,000
|1705 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|4/3
|Bennett Andrew G
|Tow Bryant
|$500,000