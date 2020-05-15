VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

Workforce Planning for the Next Normal. Designing the Workforce You Need for a Changing World. In partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management, the Nashville Area Chamber will present a virtual conversation around designing your workforce for a changing world. A Zoom link will be sent no later than May 14. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Sumner County First Responders Blood Drive

First Responders Blood Drive at three locations: Community Church, 381 West Main Street, Hendersonville, First Baptist Church ,106 North Broadway, Portland, Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave., Gallatin. 12-6 p.m. Register

Growing Together: Part Two- Reboot Your Workforce

Amanda Stone and Micaela Reed, A&M Agency, will guide participants through the process of easing workers back into the workplace through intentionally planning and programming that sets the right tone for a “new normal.” They will cover what to do and how to do it. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Nashville Farmers’ Market

The market is now offering a drive-thru market. Contacting vendors beforehand to pre-order essentials is encouraged. Wearing gloves and masks is highly recommended. 9 a.m.-noon. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Next Normal Series

Business reentry: What should employers be considering before opening doors to employees or customers? As states and counties start to lift stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, managers should be considering how to safely bring employees back to work. Reentry will look different for every company and a long list of considerations should be taken before bringing employees back. Join online (password: nashchamber) or join by phone using 1-(408)-418-9388 with access code 965 821 990. Information

Virtual Women in Business Mixer May

Registration required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

The Nashville Chamber’s International Business Council

The event, in partnership with Baker Donelson, will be a global update featuring British Consul General Andrew Staunton. CG Staunton will offer updates on the UK response to COVID-19, Brexit, and the U.S.-UK Trade Agreement negotiations. Registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Information

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect. The zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Growing Together Part 3

Growing Together is an initiative of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce that convenes and connects women in business. This network is designed to empower women to succeed in business by providing training, resources and mentoring opportunities. Speaker: Kelly Brockman, McNeely Brockman Public Relations, Host: Dawn Cornelius, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. 1-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Virtual Non-Profit Roundtable

The Center for Non-profit Management and Williamson, Inc. will discuss trends in the nonprofit sector and learn from industry experts. Registration needed. 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Area Advisory Council Service: Coffee, Content and Conversation

How women-owned startups have managed through various crises. Coming out of any crisis is a test of grit, determination and experience. Women-owned businesses are often tested by even more. While some of the most innovative, memorable, and successful startups are founded and led by women, surviving things like the 2008 financial crisis, 2010 Nashville flood and now the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic are higher hurdles to overcome. Hear from business veterans who both have coped with industry grinding to a halt, what they both learned and what they did or plan to do to overcome. Presenters: Sherry Deutschmann: Founder & CEO, Braintrust; Amy Tanksley: Uncle Classics Barbershop. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration needed for virtual meeting. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Virtual Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information