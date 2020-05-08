Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 8, 2020

Stocks rise on hopes that awful jobs report marks the bottom

The Associated Press

Wall Street brushed off a record-breaking report of job losses and pushed higher Friday as investors reckoned that the very worst of the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic may be passing.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% and posted its first weekly gain in the last three.

Employers cut 20.5 million jobs last month as businesses and travel shut down, a record high but still less bad than markets had braced for.

In other encouraging signs that pessimism was easing, oil prices closed the week with solid gains just weeks after hitting record lows, and bond yields rose.

