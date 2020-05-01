Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

University of Tennessee eyes fall semester back on campuses

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee system plans to end its hiatus on in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic and bring students back to campuses for the fall semester.

The university said Wednesday the decision follows the creation of task forces for individual campuses and systemwide.

University system President Randy Boyd says school officials will monitor state and local health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate plans.

The university, which has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis, switched to online coursework in March.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee's administration further revealed Wednesday which small group, non-contact businesses can reopen Friday in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties.

Some include bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, ax throwing, climbing gyms, shooting ranges, water sports and mini-golf, with guidelines for sanitation between each use of shared equipment and other requirements.

Others can't restart yet, including laser tag, playgrounds and children's ball pits.

 Tennessee officials on Wednesday reported more than 13,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 239 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a few weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

