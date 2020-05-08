MTSU, UT to ask for no tuition or fee increases

VOL. 44 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 8, 2020

Middle Tennessee State University will not seek tuition or fee increases for the 2020-21 academic year, President Sidney A. McPhee says.

The University of Tennessee also has stated it is proposing no tuition increases for the upcoming academic year.

MTSU’s budget goes to its board of trustees for consideration in June.

“We must do what we can to help our students and their families as we come to terms with the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” McPhee says. “It is vital that we identify and remove as many obstacles as we can, so that we can welcome our new and returning students to campus this fall.”

Trustees Chairman Stephen B. Smith says the board will consider MTSU’s budget plan at the board’s next quarterly meeting June 16. The chairman said he supported and encouraged McPhee’s recommendation to keep tuition and fees flat.

COVID-19 concerns prompted MTSU and the state’s other higher education institutions to make rapid changes to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

MTSU moved to remote instruction in mid-March and will continue doing so for summer, while canceling most on-campus events and activities, including spring commencement.

MTSU will move forward with its COVID-19 preparations for the fall 2020 semester with a goal of resuming on-campus, in-person classes and operations in August.

The University of Tennessee board of trustees had already agreed to not increase tuition at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis. The advisory boards for the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin campuses will meet in early May, and their recommendations will be submitted to the trustees for a final decision in June.

If approved, it will be the first time in the university’s history that all four campuses had no tuition increase, according to the release.

Midtown Medical unveils telemedicine

Nashville’s Midtown Medical Center has announced its current patients now have access to a new telemedicine care platform.

Patients can call in via mobile phone or computer to speak with a doctor at no additional cost.

Telemedicine gives patients real-time access to medical professionals and health care providers during the coronavirus outbreak, all from the comfort of their home.

“At Midtown Medical Center, we see telemedicine as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19,’’ says Dr. Mark Schwaiger, CEO of the medical center.

“Telemedicine solutions put first the safety, comfort, and trust of our patients along with our on-site team of medical professionals. With this new solution, patient care and recovery won’t skip a beat. We believe it’s our sworn duty to provide for our patients, partners, and professionals with safe health care options during the COVID-19.”

Medical professionals and health care providers will be able to evaluate patients remotely, in real time, for their initial medical consultation. This allows patients to receive personalized medical care from any location with Wi-Fi or a high-speed cellular connection, reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

According to tn.gov, HIPAA Privacy Notices, in keeping compliance with the state of Tennessee HIPAA regulations, telemedicine is currently restricted to existing patients only. Future patients must contact the Midtown Medical Center office to participate.

Envision completes debt exchange

Nashville’s Envision Healthcare has completed debt exchange transactions to its lenders.

The exchange transactions represent a de-leveraging of Envision’s existing debt and reduction of its interest expense obligations, which will better enable the company to continue its operations in the fight against COVID-19, as well as to protect its long-term ability to care for patients and communities once the crisis has passed.

In the previously announced action, Envision has exchanged approximately $724 million in total of both the 8.750% senior notes due in 2026 and floating rate private placement notes due in 2026.

This represents approximately 41% of the total notes and private placement notes outstanding, for approximately $395 million aggregate principal amount of new First Lien Senior Secured Term Loans maturing 2025 of the company.

Security company hiring in Nashville

G4S, a global, integrated security company, wants to hire 15,000 workers for full-time positions in the U.S., including in Nashville.

The company, which hopes to hire new team members over the next two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says there is an increased demand for security personnel.

G4S is offering permanent, full-time positions with competitive salary and benefits in the following priority hiring markets: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco/Sacramento, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

“Given the major shift in business operations, several industries are seeing an increased need for security, and G4S is committed to meeting that need and helping our customers and communities feel as safe as possible during this uncertain time,” says Drew Levine, president, G4S Secure Solutions USA. “We’re seeking strong candidates who can quickly and efficiently step into these much-needed roles to help protect all customers, employees and the public at-large in a variety of essential locations including hospitals, government sites and private businesses.”

Security officer and site supervisor positions span a variety of industries such as health care, government, finance, technology, commercial and private properties. Not all positions require previous security experience, as G4S will provide comprehensive training and safety programs as part of their onboarding.

Job seekers can learn more about available positions and needed qualifications at Careers.g4s.com.

Self-employed to receive CARES benefits

Tennessee is providing economic relief to thousands of self-employed individuals by paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits made available to them through the federal government’s CARES Act.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development began processing unemployment applications under PUA guidelines set by the United States Department of Labor.

Self-employed individuals are not typically eligible for unemployment. PUA provided the funding necessary to pay benefits to Tennesseans who have not been able to work in order to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Department began processing eligible claims April 22. Tens of thousands of eligible individuals should have funds deposited into their bank accounts or debit cards this week.

In order to process the claims in the most expedient manner possible, all claimants will first receive the minimum weekly PUA benefit of $120 and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.

Individuals eligible for more than the minimum will see their payments adjusted up over time. Payments are retroactive to March 15 or when the claimant first applied. The FPUC benefit is retroactive back to the week ending April 4.

The Department will contact each claimant to request wage information if it has not already been provided. Claimants will also receive instructions on how to become current on any missed weekly certifications. It is extremely important claimants do not make any changes to their claims while they are processing in order to prevent issues that could cause a delay.

PUA provides up to 39 weeks of benefits to qualifying individuals who are otherwise able to work and available for work within the meaning of applicable state law, except that they are unemployed, partially unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work due to COVID-19 related reasons, as defined in the CARES Act. PUA benefits cannot be paid for weeks of unemployment ending after Dec. 31, 2020.

Self-employed Tennesseans can still apply for PUA by visiting www.Jobs4TN.gov or calling 844-432-0969.

Trustee office remains closed

Nashville Metro Trustee Parker Toler has extended the closure of the Trustee’s Office through May 15 for walk-in customers.

Property taxes may be paid online with a credit card or eCheck at www.nashville.gov/trustee. Additionally, check or money order payments may be placed in the secure drop box located directly outside the Howard Office Building at 700 Second Ave. South, Nashville. No cash payments are accepted at this time.

Tax payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 196358, Nashville, TN 37219. Taxpayers may call 615-862-6330 during normal business hours for assistance.

Trustee Toler reminds senior, disabled, and disabled veteran homeowners in Davidson County that the deadline to renew or apply for Tax Relief or Tax Freeze has been extended to July 1.

Renewal vouchers for the Tax Relief and Tax Freeze programs may be mailed to the Trustee’s Office or placed in the secure drop box. Senior, disabled, and disabled veteran taxpayers who wish to apply for Tax Relief or Tax Freeze for the first time should call 615-862-6330.