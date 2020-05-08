VOL. 44 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 8, 2020

Roadmap For Reopening Nashville Webinar. Mayor John Cooper and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp present a webinar for businesses in the hospitality industry featuring Butch Spyridon, CEO Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp;Nuts and Bolts of Operating in the Age of Coronavirus: Alex Jahangir, M.D., Chair, Metro Coronavirus Task Force; Making your Workplace Safe: Hugh Atkins, Metro Public Health Department; Keeping your Employees Safe: Martha Boyd, J.D., Baker Donelson; Peer-to-Peer: Dee Patel, managing director of the Hermitage Hotel; Rick Schwartz, CEO, Nashville Zoo; Q&A Session for webinar attendees. Friday, 1-2:30 p.m. Attendees can attend the webinar using this link and the case-sensitive password: Metro2020.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Growing Together

Part One - Realign your business model. Beth Chase will share how to assess and shift core products and services to meet emerging market needs and explain how to successfully reinvent your business offerings to better provide profitable products and services. Growing Together is an initiative of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce that convenes and connects women in business. It is designed to empower women to succeed in business by providing training, resources and mentoring opportunities. Join online or by phone (408) 418-9388, access code: 969 805 567 Meeting password: wWDDB2xHY58. 1-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Next Normal Series

Restaurant Tips for Reopening – Davidson County. The State of Tennessee has created Tennessee-specific guidance for restaurants. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Information

YP Nashville Leadership Series

A discussion of the significance of voter turnout and civic engagement and how employers can increase participation with employees. The meeting will feature a panel discussion with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Join online or join by phone using (408-418-9388). Fee: free. Information

WEDNEDSAY, MAY 13

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect. The zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. Information

Area Advisory Council Series

Coffee, Content & Conversation. Topic: Navigating Your Brand through the COVID-19 Crisis. How your business acts and appears during a crisis will have a lasting impact on your brand and your culture. Join Lauren Reed, APR, and Jenny Barker, APR, from REED Public Relations as they provide vital tips for dealing with the myriad crises facing businesses and how to build a post-pandemic communications strategy. Learn specific tactics that can be put into practice now that will allow your business to deal with any new challenges as they arise. This webinar will also provide a game plan for businesses as we emerge from COVID-19. The world has changed during this pandemic, and so has marketing. Learn strategies for using this time to focus on your business and brand, so you are ahead of strategy, digital considerations and insight on anticipated pivots in the future. Register online or by phone (408-418-9388), access code: 968 194 675. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as member orientation. Join Webex presentation to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. Join online or join by phone (408-418-9388), access code: 966 934 269. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Workforce Planning for the Next Normal

Designing the Workforce You Need for a Changing World. In partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management, the Nashville Area Chamber will present a virtual conversation around designing a workforce for a changing world. A Zoom link will be sent no later than May 14. Information

Sumner County First Responders Blood Drive

First Responders Blood Drive at three locations. Community Church, 381 West Main Street, Hendersonville, First Baptist Church, 106 North Broadway, Portland; Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 12-6 p.m. Register

Growing Together: Part Two- Reboot Your Workforce

Speakers: Amanda Stone and Micaela Reed, A&M Agency. Amanda and Micaela will guide participants through the process of easing your workforce back into the workplace through intentionally planning and programming that sets the right tone for a “new normal.” They will cover not only what to do, but also how to do it. 1-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Virtual Women in Business Mixer May

4:30-6:30 p.m. Registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect! The zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Virtual Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information