House divided: Village, Parks decide to ‘demerge’

VOL. 44 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 8, 2020

3902 Kimpalong

In a world turned upside down, it’s good to know local real estate is going with the flow.

Two firms – Village and Parks – had announced their merger in January, making them the largest firm in the Nashville area. For those trying to keep score at home, Village had sold to the newly formed Central Real Estate in early 2019.

On April 30 – as in last week – the two firms announced to their agents that they had unmerged, demerged, ceased to be one or bifurcated, whichever term one might prefer. Now Parks is Parks and Village is Village and never the twain shall meet.

The same people are the same agents selling the same homes with the same firms as they did a year ago.

Parks and Village never unlabeled either firm, keeping both identities intact. Having made no changes visible to the outside world, shedding the ties that bound them should be an easy undertaking.

Officially, both Bob Parks and Village’s Scott Evans responded to requests for information quickly, although slightly differently, but both mentioned it “became apparent that the timing was not right for the merger” as the integration of the two companies proceeded.

Both wished each other well and said they each gained respect for the other party during the transaction.

Both firms are on solid ground with tremendous leadership. Bob Parks has a long track record and will fare well, while Village is brilliantly branded, and its new leadership is a well-seasoned, talented lot. It will be interesting to watch the firms develop going forward.

Who knows what happened during the merger? However, being the largest firm in any area lost a bit of its luster recently when the National Association of Realtors announced the Clear Cooperation mandate.

Effective May 1, Realtors and their firms have clear guidelines as to how they may market their listings, especially pertaining to those marketed as “coming soon.” Like the Parks/Village situation, it is much ado about nothing as it pertains to the consumer.

The smaller firms and the larger firms are now playing on the same field with some semblance of referees, but cheaters prosper in many real estate transactions, so look for penalty flags and replay requests.

At least real estate is an essential business, so play has not been interrupted, and spectators are welcome. Tune into Zillow for a dose of news, be it fake or real. You be the arbiter. Play with the family. How close to the Zestimate will the final sales price fall? Something to do while the children are campless.

Jumbos re-emerge

Even though jumbo loans are scarce in this market, nine houses listed for more than $1 million went under contract last week, the highest number in two months. Hobbs Yarbrough, senior vice president at Tennessee Bank and Trust, says jumbo loans have experienced a volatile existence since COVID-19 invaded.

“Prior to COVID, the jumbo market was alive and the CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities) was active with commercial lenders funding those loans.” Once the virus hit, “CMBS froze and it became difficult for lenders to place loans.”

A jumbo loan, as defined by Nerdwallet, is a mortgage used to finance properties that are too expensive for a conventional conforming loan. The maximum amount for a conforming loan is $510,400 in most counties, as determined by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Homes that exceed the local conforming loan limit require a jumbo loan.

Over the past few weeks, there has been unprecedented volatility in the market, says Jake Stribling, senior vice president with Guaranty Home Mortgage, who echoed Yarbrough’s sentiments, adding the market is “not back.” There have been some of the larger banks offering jumbos for a few days, then seeing the opportunities evaporate.

Stribling describes jumbo loans as a “non-conforming loan” that “is not eligible for purchase from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac because the amount is over their loan limits.

“Before the pandemic, lenders welcomed these borrowers who generated fat profits even thought they were the least likely to default,” Stribling adds, noting these borrowers usually had great credit scores, valuable collateral, solid income and money in the bank.

CrossCountry Mortgage branch manager Scott Layden says that when the pandemic hit, the federal government notified those borrowers of government-backed loans who had lost their jobs that they did not have to pay their mortgages and “made a liquidity vehicle” so the payments that weren’t being made could be added to the back of the mortgages.

Those with conventional and jumbo products, Layden says, were told “tough luck,” and with “tens of billions of dollars in loans, those lenders could go bankrupt lickety split.” For that reason, Layden says, jumbo loans dried up. But they are coming back this week, he adds.

John Briggs, vice president of entertainment and professional sports at Tower Community Bank, has jumbo loans available starting at $765,6000 in Nashville but adds they are much “tighter and tougher” to get than they were before COVID-19.

The residence at 3902 Kimpalong sold last week for $1.35 million in the midst of the pandemic, but there was a doctor in the house. Listing agent Dr. Wendy Baker is a recovering pediatrician now providing her healing touch to real estate matters.

Sale of the week

The house and its 3,764 square feet delivered a $359 per square foot price some three years after the owner paid $1,050,000 for the home that had been newly renovated at the time. The house has four bedrooms on the main level, Baker says, three full bathrooms and one half bath.

Shelley Bearden who always seems to represent upper-end buyers, once again delivered a $1 million-plus buyer.

Richard Courtney is a real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.