Louisiana man embezzled $760K from Nashville-based Omnis

VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Louisiana man pleaded guilty this week to embezzling more than $760,000 from Nashville-based Omnis Health Inc., where he formerly served as president, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Between December 2013 and January 2017, Robert Burton claimed he was using personal funds to purchase diabetic testing supplies for Omnis, which sold diabetic testing kits. Instead he placed the supplies in online shopping carts and printed out the screen displays as receipts, according to a plea agreement. Burton also fabricated credit card receipts. And he submitted false travel expense claims.

Burton converted his reimbursement checks into cash or prepaid debit cards and often used the funds for gambling, court documents state.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years for tax evasion. He could be fined up to $250,000 on each count when he is sentenced in August.