Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

US services sector falls into contraction, first in a decade

Updated 9:43AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. service sector plunged into contraction territory for the first time in a decade last month as the pandemic forced shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5.

Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in a contraction. It was the first time the services index has been in contraction since December 2009 and it was the lowest reading since March of that year with the nation mired in the Great Recession.

In April, all major categories fell sharply with the business activity index dropping to 26, the lowest reading on record, while the new orders index fell to 32.9 and the employment index dropped to 30.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0