Storms knock out power, blamed for 1 death in Tennessee

VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Storms with high winds swept through Tennessee knocking down trees and power lines, causing one death and leaving more than 100,000 customers without power, officials said.

The storms Sunday caused one of the largest power outages on record in Nashville, with about 130,000 people without power at one point, according to the Nashville Electric Service. About 101,000 customers remained without power Monday morning.

Officials warned that power for some customers will continue to be out for at least a week, but it could be as long as two weeks for others.

"The outage is widespread and large scale and will take some time to get all power restored," said Decosta Jenkins, the president and CEO of Nashville Electric Service, while speaking to reporters during Nashville's daily COVID-19 briefing.

Jenkins said they hope to bring up to 60,000 back on line Monday.

A wind gust of 72 mph was reported at the airport, the National Weather Service said.

"The line of storms took down a number of trees, power lines and poles," the electric service said.

One person was killed: Spring Hill Firefighter Mitchell Earwood died due to "a tragic weather-related incident at his home," the Spring Hill Police Department said in a statement. Earwood was off-duty at the time. Details were not immediately released.