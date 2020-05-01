Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

National nonprofit introduces Tennessee online news outlet

Updated 11:02AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — An online news outlet will begin covering Tennessee state government and policy starting May 6. In a news release, the Tennessee Lookout promises nonpartisan coverage and says it has hired senior reporters Nate Rau and Anita Wadhwani, who were longtime reporters for The Tennessean.

The outlet's nonprofit parent organization, States Newsroom, has news operations in multiple states and has received some funding from left-leaning sources. There will be no ads or paywalls on the new Tennessee site.

The editor-in-chief is Holly McCall, a former reporter who has recently worked in Democratic Party politics, including for Mike Bloomberg's Tennessee team in his recent presidential bid. She also worked with the Tennessee Holler, a progressive-leaning website that advocates for several issues, including Medicaid expansion.

McCall said the Tennessee Lookout is committed to getting the story and providing news, whatever it is. She said she's confident there's no influence or pressure on coverage from the parent organization or donors.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0