National nonprofit introduces Tennessee online news outlet

Friday, May 1, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — An online news outlet will begin covering Tennessee state government and policy starting May 6. In a news release, the Tennessee Lookout promises nonpartisan coverage and says it has hired senior reporters Nate Rau and Anita Wadhwani, who were longtime reporters for The Tennessean.

The outlet's nonprofit parent organization, States Newsroom, has news operations in multiple states and has received some funding from left-leaning sources. There will be no ads or paywalls on the new Tennessee site.

The editor-in-chief is Holly McCall, a former reporter who has recently worked in Democratic Party politics, including for Mike Bloomberg's Tennessee team in his recent presidential bid. She also worked with the Tennessee Holler, a progressive-leaning website that advocates for several issues, including Medicaid expansion.

McCall said the Tennessee Lookout is committed to getting the story and providing news, whatever it is. She said she's confident there's no influence or pressure on coverage from the parent organization or donors.