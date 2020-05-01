How COVID-19 is impacting employee sentiment

VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

We can all agree the last month or so has been stressful. Life as we knew it changed in just a few days.

The weather was just beginning to warm up. Spring break was right around the corner with summer not far behind.

Then, reality quickly began to shift. Many employees started working from home full time. Vacations were postponed. Parties were canceled. Public places, including gyms, restaurants and bars began to close.

This new normal comes with it so much unknown. It brings worries about our jobs, our families, our retirement and our health.

Glassdoor surveyed employees to get a sense for how they’re feeling about their employer’s response to COVID-19.

Glassdoor found those with a household income of less than $50K were less likely to feel their employers were taking the proper steps to address COVID concerns. Of those surveyed, 67% said they would support a decision by their employers to work from home indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Only 16% of employees said their companies were offering additional paid or unpaid sick leave in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Of those surveyed by Glassdoor, 60% of U.S. employees surveyed said they were confident they can efficiently do their jobs remotely, if they are asked to work from home indefinitely. Half of employees said they could be as productive or more productive at home as they are in the office.

There is an age divide, with 68% of those surveyed between the ages of 13 and 34 saying they felt confident in efficiently working remotely compared to 44% of those between the ages of 55 and 64. In addition, 71% of employed parents with children younger than 18 said they feel confident they can do their work remotely.

When it comes to remote work distractions, TV watching was rated as the most likely distraction at 32%. Lack of human interaction and a feeling of going ‘stir crazy’ was ranked highly at 22%.

And, 27% of employed parents were concerned with the challenges of managing their children while working from home. Of parents, 25% cited lack of social interaction as a concern, compared to only 18% of those employees without children.

No matter how you look at it, this isn’t an easy time. Chances are, your employer has evolved how they’re handling COVID. And, your situation as an employee may have changed.

Whatever you do, hang in there. Know that you aren’t the only one concerned with working from home or finding a way to balance work and family.

When it comes to your boss and colleagues, remember that they are also going through a difficult experience. We all are.

This situation is temporary – no matter how serious it is. And, we’re all in this together.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.