Webb DX to market serology test

Nashville-based Webb Diagnostic Technologies will begin marketing a point-of-care serology test in the U.S. that can instantly detect antibodies in whole blood, serum and plasma for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the company has announced.

The effort is in response to the White House Coronavirus Task Force request for a “finger prick-type assay” to detect SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Webb Diagnostic is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the MedMira REVEALCOVID-19.

This Point-of-Care, standalone, disposable, serology total antibody blood test requires no lab equipment, fits in the palm of your hand and can detect all antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in approximately one minute.

Unlike other serology tests, this high-sensitivity total antibody test is designed to detect all human immunoglobulins, including IgG, IgM and IgA, which may indicate previous or present exposure to SARS-CoV-2. This information is crucial in limiting the spread of the virus – even in the early stages of infection.

“The utility of a test like this cannot be overstated,’’ says William Schaffner, M.D., professor of Preventive Medicine and Health Policy in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and a member of the WebbDX Scientific Advisory Board.

Pathway secures $150K for tornado recovery

Pathway Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution designated by the U.S. Treasury, has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Regions Foundation in support of its response efforts following the March 3 storms and tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, including its Small Business Rapid Recovery Loan program announced March 18.

The Regions Foundation is an Alabama-based nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments.

In addition to Pathway’s commitment to make up to $4 million in loans through the program, its response efforts also include expanded advisory services and a lineup of new educational programming.

With the grant proceeds, Pathway will support costs associated with dedicating loan funds to help clients impacted by the tornado with recovery and with delivering expanded advisory and educational programming now available through its Business Advisory Services, Pathway Women’s Business Center and Veterans Business Outreach Center at Pathway.

Perception tracks COVID-19 cases

Perception Health, a Franklin-based provider of predictive analytics for the health care industry, has released a new service that offers projected numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in each state.

Each projection depicts a large gray area representing a state’s possible maximum and minimum number of cases/deaths in the future.

A solid blue line shows the actual number of cases/deaths that have been reported and a dotted orange line projects the future numbers over time.

Each state’s projections can be viewed at bit.ly/PH-2020

“Models help us understand how different variables (population, density, demographics, social determinants of health, etc.) can affect the results,” says J. Tod Fetherling, CEO of Perception Health and an industry veteran in health data analytics. “Our data scientists have worked long hours during the past few weeks to create reliable projections to help guide our customers and the communities they serve.’’

The projections from Perception Health are based on previously reported cases, trending data, and estimates on the degree to which populations follow existing quarantine and social distancing recommendations.

TN Oncology gets new Chattanooga partner

OneOncology and Tennessee Oncology have added University Oncology Hermatology Associates of Chattanooga to its partnership.

OneOncology is the national network of independent community oncologists, and Tennessee Oncology is an affiliate.

With access to OneOncology technology, integration support and capital, Tennessee Oncology is able to create a partnership with UOHA that expands patients’ access in Chattanooga to cutting-edge oncology care, including clinical trial research, in the community setting.

“We chose to join Tennessee Oncology and the physicians in the OneOncology network so we could chart our own future and expand our patients’ access to additional resources, especially clinical trials,” says Matt Graham, M.D., Managing Partner, UOHA.

“Having the ability to utilize a physician-led and tailored technology and analytics platform, clinical trial research network, and access to engaged specialist and sub-specialist colleagues will enhance our ability to provide care along the entire cancer care continuum.’’

Community Health sells to Shannon Health

Franklin-based Community Health Systems has announced that a subsidiary of the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell its 171-bed San Angelo Community Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas, and its associated assets to subsidiaries of Shannon Health System.

The parties intend to apply for a Certificate of Public Advantage under a new regulatory framework in Texas, involving, among other things, review and approval of the transaction by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

This regulatory review process is expected to conclude by the end of the third quarter this year.

The hospital in this transaction is among the additional planned divestitures discussed on the company’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings call.