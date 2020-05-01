Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020
Virtual First Friday. Topic: “Parenting While Remote Working – How to keep your family (and yourself) sane” featuring Amy Alexander with The Refuge Center for Counseling. 8-9 a.m. Information
MONDAY, MAY 4
Red Cross Blood Drive
Sumner Regional Medical Center will be hosting blood drives multiple days in the Fairvue/Wynnewood Conference rooms. Blood drives with the American Red Cross practice social distancing and keep a limited number of people in the donation room, distanced more than 6 feet apart. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 615 328-8888
WEDNEDSAY, MAY 6
Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange
Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. The zoom link will be sent out to those who register the Monday before and the day of the event. Information
TUESDAY, MAY 12
YP Nashville Leadership Series
A discussion of the significance of voter turnout and civic engagement and how employers can increase participation with employees. The meeting will feature a panel discussion with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Join online or join by phone (408 418-9388). Free. Information
WEDNEDSAY, MAY 13
Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange
Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect! The zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. Information
Area Advisory Council Series: Coffee, Content & Conversation
Topic: Navigating Your Brand through the COVID-19 Crisis. How your business acts and appears during a crisis will have a lasting impact on your brand and your culture. Join Lauren Reed, APR, and Jenny Barker, APR from REED Public Relations, as they provide vital tips for dealing with the myriad crises facing businesses and how you can build a post-pandemic communications strategy. This webinar also will provide a game plan for businesses as they emerge from COVID-19. Register online or by phone (408 418-9388, access code: 968 194 675. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
THURSDAY, MAY 14
Chamber Chat
As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation. Join the Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. Join online or by phone (408 418-9388, access code: 966 934 269. Information
FRIDAY, MAY 15
Workforce Planning for the Next Normal – Designing the Workforce You Need for a Changing World
In partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management, the Nashville Area Chamber will present a virtual conversation around designing your workforce for a changing world. A Zoom link will be sent no later than May 14 for those who register. Information
Sumner County First Responders Blood Drive
First Responders Blood Drive at three locations: Community Church, 381 West Main Street, Hendersonville; First Baptist Church, 106 North Broadway, Portland; Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin. Noon-6 p.m. Register
TUESDAY, MAY 19
Virtual Women in Business Mixer May
Williamson County Chamber event. Registration required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information