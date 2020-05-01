VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

Virtual First Friday. Topic: “Parenting While Remote Working – How to keep your family (and yourself) sane” featuring Amy Alexander with The Refuge Center for Counseling. 8-9 a.m. Information

MONDAY, MAY 4

Red Cross Blood Drive

Sumner Regional Medical Center will be hosting blood drives multiple days in the Fairvue/Wynnewood Conference rooms. Blood drives with the American Red Cross practice social distancing and keep a limited number of people in the donation room, distanced more than 6 feet apart. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 615 328-8888

WEDNEDSAY, MAY 6

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. The zoom link will be sent out to those who register the Monday before and the day of the event. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 12

YP Nashville Leadership Series

A discussion of the significance of voter turnout and civic engagement and how employers can increase participation with employees. The meeting will feature a panel discussion with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Join online or join by phone (408 418-9388). Free. Information

WEDNEDSAY, MAY 13

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect! The zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. Information

Area Advisory Council Series: Coffee, Content & Conversation

Topic: Navigating Your Brand through the COVID-19 Crisis. How your business acts and appears during a crisis will have a lasting impact on your brand and your culture. Join Lauren Reed, APR, and Jenny Barker, APR from REED Public Relations, as they provide vital tips for dealing with the myriad crises facing businesses and how you can build a post-pandemic communications strategy. This webinar also will provide a game plan for businesses as they emerge from COVID-19. Register online or by phone (408 418-9388, access code: 968 194 675. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation. Join the Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. Join online or by phone (408 418-9388, access code: 966 934 269. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Workforce Planning for the Next Normal – Designing the Workforce You Need for a Changing World

In partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management, the Nashville Area Chamber will present a virtual conversation around designing your workforce for a changing world. A Zoom link will be sent no later than May 14 for those who register. Information

Sumner County First Responders Blood Drive

First Responders Blood Drive at three locations: Community Church, 381 West Main Street, Hendersonville; First Baptist Church, 106 North Broadway, Portland; Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin. Noon-6 p.m. Register

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Virtual Women in Business Mixer May

Williamson County Chamber event. Registration required. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information