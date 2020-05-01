Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 1, 2020

Top Davidson County commercial sales for March 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale price
525 5th Nashville 37203 3/12 NF IV - I Nashville Dt LLC House At Sobro LLC $57,831,500
2120 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/16 TBR-L Village 21 Owner LLC Village 21 Inv Part LLC $31,700,000
94 Antioch, 308 Plus Park Nashville 37211 3/31 Lion Haven Apartments LLC Frbh Woodbridge LLC $31,700,000
1710 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/16 TBR-L Belcourt Apt Owner LLC Gtom Belcourt LLC $20,500,000
3287 Franklin Limestone Antioch 37013 3/23 Dogwood Holdings LP Cowan & Cowan Real Estate Part $15,700,000
4307 Alabama, 640 Massman Nashville 37209 3/16 SS Alabama Avenue LLC Spacebox West Nashville LLC $14,500,000
0 Acorn Nashville 37210 3/16 USPF Massman LP KJ Massman LLC $12,000,000
1810 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/5 Belcourt Property Co LLC; DJEM Belcourt LLC 1810 Belcourt LLC $10,260,000
5501 Crossings Antioch 37013 3/24 Spirit Master Funding X LLC Mac Papers Inc $9,949,368
7372, 7374, 7382 Indian Creek Nashville 37209 3/10 Ingram David B Indian Creek Partners $5,760,000
2730 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 3/20 Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC $5,670,500
4110 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/9 Charlotte Medical Plaza LLC 4110 Charlotte Investors LLC $4,791,600
2425 Atrium Nashville 37214 3/12 Focus Hospitality III LLC Aashra LLC; Pandya Hemant V $4,100,000
1500 Bell Nashville 37211 3/5 Bell Road Apartment Partners LLC Maxwell Henry Chester Jr; Maxwell Herschel Bruce; Maxwell Thomas Elmore; Maxwell-Coleman Peggy; Maxwell Benjamin Grover $3,500,000
2841 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/5 AT3 Markham East LLC FP Inv GP $3,200,000
0 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 3/6 Vintage Century Farms Owner LLC Century Farms LLC $2,888,000
810 Vantage Way Nashville 37228 3/30 Merrick And Central Road LLC TN RE Acquisition Co LLC $2,808,157
649 Vernon Nashville 37209 3/6 CRP/ECG Charlotte Park LLC Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Small Bonnie Administrator; Barish David Estate; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla Levitan; Newsome Arlene Levitan; Prince Frances Magid; Small Bonnie Magid $2,600,000
953 Main Nashville 37206 3/2 Manhead Rei LLC Body In Balance LLC; Hendrix & Darling LLC $2,200,000
7642 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 3/26 Merrick And Central Road LLC TN RE Acquisition Co LLC $2,162,526
2929 Kinross, 2919 Southlake, 0 Lake Park Nashville 37211 3/27 Al Farooq Islamic Center Inc Boys And Girls Club Of Middle TN Inc $2,050,000
2421 Edge O Lake Antioch 37013 3/13 2411 Eol Retail LLC Richland South LLC $1,800,000
1201 Northgate Business Madison 37115 3/5 Agree Sb LLC SGH-Northgate LLC $1,600,000
4160 Clarksville Nashville 37218 3/9 UJT LLC Kwik Sak Real Estate Holdings LLC $1,580,000
4400 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/24 Spiva George N Wilkerson Steven W $1,500,000
3507 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/11 Edna Street Gp Huang Lloyd $1,330,000
3214 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/27 Charlotte Avenue Partners Gp Breaux Darrell M; Breaux Linda G $1,325,000
7086 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 3/6 Safe Storage Of Antioch LLC B&H Prop & Dev LLC $1,200,000
508 Lea Nashville 37203 3/12 NB IV-I Nashville Dt LLC House At Sobro LLC $1,175,000
1413, 1421, 1423 4th Nashville 37210 3/6 Islamic Center Of Tn Al Farooq Islamic Center Inc $1,100,000
700, 708 Old Hickory Madison 37115 3/10 True Friends Moving LLC Dunn Robert; Dunn Ryan $1,075,000
917 Conference Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/5 BCPAG North Holdings LLC Harold E Crye Living Trust; Richard H Leike Living Trust $975,000
813 Madison Industrial Madison 37115 3/5 Terrence J Clyne Living Trust For Karen Lavelle Holly Lancaster And Timothy Lavelle Kathleen Lavelle Harris Carol Ann; Shelley Carol; Shelley J Richard $915,000
2539 Lebanon Nashville 37214 3/16 Watkins David C Jr; Watkins Karen R Bluewater Properties LLC $850,000
5835 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 3/9 Ram Lakhan Inc Kwik Sak Real Estate Holdings LLC $850,000
4201 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 3/9 Jai Shri Krishna Inc Kwik Sak Real Estate Holdings LLC $850,000
2828 Bransford Nashville 37204 3/5 Acdc Commercial Holdings LLC Ronald P Lubovich LLC $700,000
87 Shepherd Hills Madison 37115 3/4 87 Shepherd Hills Partners Gp Mark A Hafner Family Trust $676,000
409, 411 Madison Nashville 37208 3/25 Hill Center Germantown LLC Lequire Andree A $650,000
2610 Jefferson Nashville 37208 3/17 Jones Enterprise LLC Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church $642,000
1741, 1755 Bakers Grove Hermitage 37076 3/23 Becker Realty Rayford LLC Old South Const LLC $640,000
205 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 3/16 Jones Bradley Slagle Stacey M; Slagle Timothy J $590,000
2819 Erica Nashville 37204 3/30 Baker Theodore Jr; Coleman Timothy Ray; Vetter Chaz Shameless Singing Studios LLC $560,000
2433 Pulley Nashville 37214 3/9 Hanks Edward T Torres Fredy $525,000
1011 Granada Nashville 37206 3/6 Haddard Rebecca; Hall Hunter Whigham Kathryn; Whigham Kenneth $449,615
315 Joyner Nashville 37210 3/31 Hemrick Robert Watson III Haislip Ronald J $420,000
4603 Gallatin Nashville 37216 3/12 Greater Nashville Title LLC Barnes Janet L; Barnes Julie A $420,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 3/13 Britt Steven Dodson Carol R; Dodson Steven E Sr $366,000
5112 Linbar Nashville 37211 3/25 Hart Cynthia A; Hart Robert E Jr Ogr LLC $365,000
943 Russell Nashville 37206 3/18 Beyer Judith L Vann Frank D; Vann Johanna R $300,000
1704 17th Nashville 37208 3/10 Ortega Abraham Garcia Affordable Housing Resources Inc $300,000
4349 Clarksville Nashville 37218 3/9 Guerrier Development LLC Bryant Wood Trace Gp; Brown Valerie A; Bryant Joel Evans Jr; Bryant Jo-Ellen; Jenkins Jamye Watkins; Orr Joel; Watkins James P; Watkins Jamye $280,000
1900 12th Nashville 37203 3/16 Valfer Dana L; Valfer Reid B Mainland Belmont LLC $268,000
303 Criddle Nashville 37219 3/9 Reynolds Annsley M; Reynolds William Bradley Hogan Caroline; Hogan Daniel $265,500
3606, 3608 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/31 Brennan Matthew M Dubler Ashley; Dunn Reed C $249,950
4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 3/12 Braden Albert Steven; Braden Jessica Carol Goodheart Denise; Goodheart Greg $242,500
4425 Westlawn Nashville 37209 3/5 Tusch Kara Connelly; Tusch Paul Joseph Three Beans LLC $232,900
207 Due West Madison 37115 3/25 Rodriguez Isabel Loza Ogle Barbara L; Ogle Charles Robert $230,000
2120 Fairfax Nashville 37212 3/19 McColl Jason Cameron Fey Erin; Fey John R; Fey Teresa M $224,900
764 Fox Ridge Brentwood 37027 3/31 Bagwell Stephen M Kennon Alice B; Kennon James Edward Sr $192,500
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 3/24 Lovan John Horton Cathleen; Horton Gregory Scott $175,000
1123 3rd Nashville 37210 3/24 Maxicab Tn LLC Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary $165,000
0 Spence Nashville 37210 3/13 Jmj Enterprises Inc LCT LP $160,000
7449 River Road Nashville 37209 3/4 Kenily Investments LLC Gertrude V Lewis Living Trust $154,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 3/23 Shown Caleb Aaron Try Properties $125,000

