Top Davidson County commercial sales for March 2020

|525 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|NF IV - I Nashville Dt LLC
|House At Sobro LLC
|$57,831,500
|2120 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/16
|TBR-L Village 21 Owner LLC
|Village 21 Inv Part LLC
|$31,700,000
|94 Antioch, 308 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37211
|3/31
|Lion Haven Apartments LLC
|Frbh Woodbridge LLC
|$31,700,000
|1710 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/16
|TBR-L Belcourt Apt Owner LLC
|Gtom Belcourt LLC
|$20,500,000
|3287 Franklin Limestone
|Antioch
|37013
|3/23
|Dogwood Holdings LP
|Cowan & Cowan Real Estate Part
|$15,700,000
|4307 Alabama, 640 Massman
|Nashville
|37209
|3/16
|SS Alabama Avenue LLC
|Spacebox West Nashville LLC
|$14,500,000
|0 Acorn
|Nashville
|37210
|3/16
|USPF Massman LP
|KJ Massman LLC
|$12,000,000
|1810 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/5
|Belcourt Property Co LLC; DJEM Belcourt LLC
|1810 Belcourt LLC
|$10,260,000
|5501 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|3/24
|Spirit Master Funding X LLC
|Mac Papers Inc
|$9,949,368
|7372, 7374, 7382 Indian Creek
|Nashville
|37209
|3/10
|Ingram David B
|Indian Creek Partners
|$5,760,000
|2730 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|3/20
|Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC
|Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC
|$5,670,500
|4110 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/9
|Charlotte Medical Plaza LLC
|4110 Charlotte Investors LLC
|$4,791,600
|2425 Atrium
|Nashville
|37214
|3/12
|Focus Hospitality III LLC
|Aashra LLC; Pandya Hemant V
|$4,100,000
|1500 Bell
|Nashville
|37211
|3/5
|Bell Road Apartment Partners LLC
|Maxwell Henry Chester Jr; Maxwell Herschel Bruce; Maxwell Thomas Elmore; Maxwell-Coleman Peggy; Maxwell Benjamin Grover
|$3,500,000
|2841 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|3/5
|AT3 Markham East LLC
|FP Inv GP
|$3,200,000
|0 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|3/6
|Vintage Century Farms Owner LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$2,888,000
|810 Vantage Way
|Nashville
|37228
|3/30
|Merrick And Central Road LLC
|TN RE Acquisition Co LLC
|$2,808,157
|649 Vernon
|Nashville
|37209
|3/6
|CRP/ECG Charlotte Park LLC
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Small Bonnie Administrator; Barish David Estate; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla Levitan; Newsome Arlene Levitan; Prince Frances Magid; Small Bonnie Magid
|$2,600,000
|953 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|3/2
|Manhead Rei LLC
|Body In Balance LLC; Hendrix & Darling LLC
|$2,200,000
|7642 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|3/26
|Merrick And Central Road LLC
|TN RE Acquisition Co LLC
|$2,162,526
|2929 Kinross, 2919 Southlake, 0 Lake Park
|Nashville
|37211
|3/27
|Al Farooq Islamic Center Inc
|Boys And Girls Club Of Middle TN Inc
|$2,050,000
|2421 Edge O Lake
|Antioch
|37013
|3/13
|2411 Eol Retail LLC
|Richland South LLC
|$1,800,000
|1201 Northgate Business
|Madison
|37115
|3/5
|Agree Sb LLC
|SGH-Northgate LLC
|$1,600,000
|4160 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|3/9
|UJT LLC
|Kwik Sak Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$1,580,000
|4400 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/24
|Spiva George N
|Wilkerson Steven W
|$1,500,000
|3507 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/11
|Edna Street Gp
|Huang Lloyd
|$1,330,000
|3214 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/27
|Charlotte Avenue Partners Gp
|Breaux Darrell M; Breaux Linda G
|$1,325,000
|7086 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|3/6
|Safe Storage Of Antioch LLC
|B&H Prop & Dev LLC
|$1,200,000
|508 Lea
|Nashville
|37203
|3/12
|NB IV-I Nashville Dt LLC
|House At Sobro LLC
|$1,175,000
|1413, 1421, 1423 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|3/6
|Islamic Center Of Tn
|Al Farooq Islamic Center Inc
|$1,100,000
|700, 708 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|3/10
|True Friends Moving LLC
|Dunn Robert; Dunn Ryan
|$1,075,000
|917 Conference
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/5
|BCPAG North Holdings LLC
|Harold E Crye Living Trust; Richard H Leike Living Trust
|$975,000
|813 Madison Industrial
|Madison
|37115
|3/5
|Terrence J Clyne Living Trust For Karen Lavelle Holly Lancaster And Timothy Lavelle Kathleen Lavelle
|Harris Carol Ann; Shelley Carol; Shelley J Richard
|$915,000
|2539 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|3/16
|Watkins David C Jr; Watkins Karen R
|Bluewater Properties LLC
|$850,000
|5835 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/9
|Ram Lakhan Inc
|Kwik Sak Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$850,000
|4201 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/9
|Jai Shri Krishna Inc
|Kwik Sak Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$850,000
|2828 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|3/5
|Acdc Commercial Holdings LLC
|Ronald P Lubovich LLC
|$700,000
|87 Shepherd Hills
|Madison
|37115
|3/4
|87 Shepherd Hills Partners Gp
|Mark A Hafner Family Trust
|$676,000
|409, 411 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|3/25
|Hill Center Germantown LLC
|Lequire Andree A
|$650,000
|2610 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|3/17
|Jones Enterprise LLC
|Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church
|$642,000
|1741, 1755 Bakers Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/23
|Becker Realty Rayford LLC
|Old South Const LLC
|$640,000
|205 Main
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|3/16
|Jones Bradley
|Slagle Stacey M; Slagle Timothy J
|$590,000
|2819 Erica
|Nashville
|37204
|3/30
|Baker Theodore Jr; Coleman Timothy Ray; Vetter Chaz
|Shameless Singing Studios LLC
|$560,000
|2433 Pulley
|Nashville
|37214
|3/9
|Hanks Edward T
|Torres Fredy
|$525,000
|1011 Granada
|Nashville
|37206
|3/6
|Haddard Rebecca; Hall Hunter
|Whigham Kathryn; Whigham Kenneth
|$449,615
|315 Joyner
|Nashville
|37210
|3/31
|Hemrick Robert Watson III
|Haislip Ronald J
|$420,000
|4603 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|3/12
|Greater Nashville Title LLC
|Barnes Janet L; Barnes Julie A
|$420,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|3/13
|Britt Steven
|Dodson Carol R; Dodson Steven E Sr
|$366,000
|5112 Linbar
|Nashville
|37211
|3/25
|Hart Cynthia A; Hart Robert E Jr
|Ogr LLC
|$365,000
|943 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|3/18
|Beyer Judith L
|Vann Frank D; Vann Johanna R
|$300,000
|1704 17th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/10
|Ortega Abraham Garcia
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$300,000
|4349 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|3/9
|Guerrier Development LLC
|Bryant Wood Trace Gp; Brown Valerie A; Bryant Joel Evans Jr; Bryant Jo-Ellen; Jenkins Jamye Watkins; Orr Joel; Watkins James P; Watkins Jamye
|$280,000
|1900 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/16
|Valfer Dana L; Valfer Reid B
|Mainland Belmont LLC
|$268,000
|303 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|3/9
|Reynolds Annsley M; Reynolds William Bradley
|Hogan Caroline; Hogan Daniel
|$265,500
|3606, 3608 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|3/31
|Brennan Matthew M
|Dubler Ashley; Dunn Reed C
|$249,950
|4425 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|3/12
|Braden Albert Steven; Braden Jessica Carol
|Goodheart Denise; Goodheart Greg
|$242,500
|4425 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|3/5
|Tusch Kara Connelly; Tusch Paul Joseph
|Three Beans LLC
|$232,900
|207 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|3/25
|Rodriguez Isabel Loza
|Ogle Barbara L; Ogle Charles Robert
|$230,000
|2120 Fairfax
|Nashville
|37212
|3/19
|McColl Jason Cameron
|Fey Erin; Fey John R; Fey Teresa M
|$224,900
|764 Fox Ridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/31
|Bagwell Stephen M
|Kennon Alice B; Kennon James Edward Sr
|$192,500
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|3/24
|Lovan John
|Horton Cathleen; Horton Gregory Scott
|$175,000
|1123 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|3/24
|Maxicab Tn LLC
|Forkum Melissa R; Forkum William Gary
|$165,000
|0 Spence
|Nashville
|37210
|3/13
|Jmj Enterprises Inc
|LCT LP
|$160,000
|7449 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|3/4
|Kenily Investments LLC
|Gertrude V Lewis Living Trust
|$154,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|3/23
|Shown Caleb Aaron
|Try Properties
|$125,000