VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

A day of waffling leaves major stock indexes slightly lower The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks are ending lower on Wall Street after an early gain evaporated. The losses were led by companies that have been investor favorites including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday and the Nasdaq, which is dominated by tech companies, fell 1.4%. Small-company stocks, which took a beating in the sell-off that swept markets the last several weeks, ended higher.

Other winning stocks included shopping mall owners, travel companies and other businesses that stand to benefit from economies reopening.

The price of oil swung wildly again as concerns remain about crashing demand and a lack of storage space.