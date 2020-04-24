Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

A day of waffling leaves major stock indexes slightly lower

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are ending lower on Wall Street after an early gain evaporated. The losses were led by companies that have been investor favorites including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday and the Nasdaq, which is dominated by tech companies, fell 1.4%. Small-company stocks, which took a beating in the sell-off that swept markets the last several weeks, ended higher.

Other winning stocks included shopping mall owners, travel companies and other businesses that stand to benefit from economies reopening.

The price of oil swung wildly again as concerns remain about crashing demand and a lack of storage space.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0