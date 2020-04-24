Iroquois Steeplechase canceled for 2020

VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

The Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, has been canceled for 2020. Event organizers for the 79th annual event say they are planning a citywide safer-at-home celebration to honor the race instead of holding on June 27.

“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501 (c) (3) organization, is the safety of the patrons and participants,” says Dwight Hall, chairman of the event. “It has been determined by rules and regulations from our city officials and health department that social distancing will still be in place on our scheduled date of June 27. The magic of the Steeplechase is the camaraderie among friends from boxes packed with 10 to 12 people to tailgaters hosting large group parties in the infield.

“We’re excited to announce in the coming days a citywide safer-at-home celebration planned for our patrons which will continue to create excitement for one of Nashville’s most highly anticipated events. Our race meet benefits charities that impact our community, so it is our obligation to continue that tradition through another alternative which is better fitting to our restrictions.”

The Iroquois Steeplechase will continue the tradition of donating to charitable organizations across Middle Tennessee, and The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will remain the primary beneficiary of the event. Information to ticketholders will be available on the Iroquois Steeplechase website in the coming days.

Information