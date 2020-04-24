Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Board of Regents committee to discuss tuition, fee increases

Updated 7:11AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents' finance committee is meeting this week to discuss student tuition and mandatory fees for the next academic year.

The Board of Regents governs Tennessee's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology. The board's Finance and Business Operations Committee is holding a conference call on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The committee will discuss and make recommendations on tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year to the full board. No vote is expected to be taken Wednesday, the board said.

Other meetings are tentatively set for May 20 and June 2. The committee's recommendations will be considered by the full board on June 19, the news release said.

Increases in tuition and mandatory fees must fall within a binding range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the board said. The commission has set a tentative range that would allow combined tuition and fee increases of up to 2%.

Mandatory fees include activity and technology fees.

