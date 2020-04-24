Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Wall Street ends a bumpy week with a gain, led by technology

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing out a tumultuous week with broad gains, led by familar names in technology including Apple. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Friday, but still ended the week lower, breaking a two-week winning streak. Stocks meandered between gains and losses for much of the morning then rose steadily in the afternoon. The calm trading offered a soothing coda to what's been a wild week. From Monday's astonishing plummet for oil to Thursday's sudden disappearance of a morning stock rally, markets pinballed as the mood swung from fear to hope and back again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

