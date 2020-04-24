Mayor's roadmap for reopening Nashville

VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Mayor John Cooper's office has created the following plan to get Nashville back to work.

"The hard truth is that our city will be living with COVID-19 until there is an effective vaccine for the virus," the document reads. "Living with COVID-19 means returning to work with COVID-19.

"We must proceed carefully to ensure we do not create a surge that will send us all back home.

"Nashville’s economy will open in four phases. We will only move to the next phase if there is positive improvement/stability in the metrics for 14 days."

Mayor's plan