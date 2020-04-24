Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Mayor's roadmap for reopening Nashville

Mayor John Cooper's office has created the following plan to get Nashville back to work.

"The hard truth is that our city will be living with COVID-19 until there is an effective vaccine for the virus," the document reads. "Living with COVID-19 means returning to work with COVID-19.

"We must proceed carefully to ensure we do not create a surge that will send us all back home.

"Nashville’s economy will open in four phases. We will only move to the next phase if there is positive improvement/stability in the metrics for 14 days."

Mayor's plan

