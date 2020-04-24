HCA joins ventilator distribution effort

VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare will provide as many as 1,000 ventilators as part of the American Hospital Association’s collaboration with the federal government and health systems to distribute the equipment to hospitals experiencing a surge of patients with COVID-19.

HCA Healthcare chief executive officer Sam Hazen participated in a White House briefing to announce the launch of the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve. The public-private collaboration will distribute ventilators to critical areas of need in the fight against COVID-19.

The Dynamic Ventilator Reserve will include an online inventory of ventilators and associated supplies, such as tubing and filters, to support the overall needs of combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and health systems will input into the database available equipment that they are able to lend to others. Providers are then able to request access to this virtual inventory should their need for ventilators increase.

The AHA will manage the inventory with full transparency to those participating in the effort and work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine when ventilators might be needed to supplement the national emergency stockpile.

The Dynamic Ventilator Reserve is a concept that can be applied to other critical areas of need that may emerge as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

HCA Healthcare is working with organizations throughout the country – including local and state governments, the federal government, health care companies, technology companies and other health systems – to pool resources, expertise and capabilities and create innovative alliances that help improve the national response to COVID-19.

HOMGROUP adds virtual reality tours

HOMGROUP, a real estate brokerage with offices in Nashville and Murfreesboro, has launched livestream virtual reality tours for its clientele.

This launch adds convenience to the client and agent relationship by providing easily accessible home viewing options.

“We have all faced a strange time with COVID-19, but I truly believe this has presented an opportunity for people to finally experience the convenience they deserve within an inherently dated industry,’’ says Sean Miku, founder and CEO of HOMGROUP.

HOMGROUP has continued its expansion by incorporating new technology within the business to make real estate simple for agents and clients. Clients will be supplied with virtual reality headsets to maximize the HOM touring experience while saving them time, money and energy.

SVP donates sewing machines to make PPE face masks

SVP Worldwide, headquartered in La Vergne, is donating its sewing machines directly to hospitals and organizations to help sew face masks, gowns, respirator covers and other personal protective equipment.

The company owns Singer, PFAFF and Husqvarna Viking sewing brands.

“We are in a unique position to help during this challenging time,” says CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl of the pandemic which has led to a global shortage of PPE.

Although SVP does not manufacture PPE, firm officials decided to get involved after the Centers for Disease Prevention & Control approved homemade mask to use as a last resort for COVID-19 patients and their caregivers.

“We recently helped one of the hardest hit hospitals in the region, the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, by donating a Singer Heavy Duty sewing machines,’’ Lindahl adds.

The company has partnered with several organizations, companies and schools and with Old Time Pottery by donating sewing machines, tools, materials and space for sewers to work.

SVP Worldwide does business through SVP-Singer Holdings and its affiliates.

Solar energy company opens in Murfreesboro

POWERHOME, a company specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency serves, is expanding into Tennessee with offices in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee is the 10th market in the company’s footprint.

More than 100 jobs in sales and installation will be added to the Middle Tennessee market.

POWERHOME will soon offer Tennessee residents and businesses a sustainable choice and the ability to own their power. Solar panels are financed for roughly the same cost as your electric bill. Once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar.

“More than ever, consumers are becoming energy conscious and are looking for ways to become energy independent and decrease their monthly expenses,” says Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME. “Investing in solar energy will enable homeowners and business owners to own their power, and when the panels are paid off, that energy is completely free to them. What’s more, those consumers will simultaneously be reducing their carbon footprint through a renewable energy source.”

Negro Leagues Museum partners with MLB effort

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is partnering with Music City Baseball, a

group dedicated to securing a Major League Baseball franchise in Nashville.

If successful in landing a team, it would be named the Nashville Stars, in honor of several Negro league baseball teams that played games in Nashville in the 1940s. The team name also ties into Nashville as home to numerous music industry and athletic stars.

This business relationship will include revenue sharing and cooperation between marketing and social media efforts. Music City Baseball has agreed to work in good faith to provide physical space in the permanent stadium facility, once constructed, for the prospective MLB team.

“This partnership allows us to share our baseball history,’’ says Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “The story of the Nashville Stars of the Negro Leagues is as much a civil rights story as a baseball story. The players had no idea they were making history. They just wanted to play ball. The NLBM endorses and supports the efforts of Music City Baseball to secure a Major League Baseball franchise.’’

Music City Baseball has granted a license to the NLBM to continue to use the name “Nashville Stars” that includes historical references, photos, and other artifacts of the teams that played in the Negro Leagues under the name “Nashville Stars” and in connection with NLBM educational programming and exhibits.

Lipscomb, Meharry, Fisk launch archive project

Lipscomb University, Meharry Medical College and Fisk University’s archive collaboration has been awarded a planning grant by the National Archives’ National Historical Publications & Records Commission.

The partnership among the institutions is called, “Preserve Archives in the ‘Athens of the South.’’

Elizabeth Rivera, special collections librarian in Lipscomb’s Beaman Library, says the $17,000 grant funds the planning phase of the unique collaboration.

“I initially had the idea to form this collaboration with Meharry and Fisk because there is such rich history at those institutions,’’ Rivera says. “We each have unique holdings in our archives that tell a portion of the history of higher education in Nashville.

“This is the first time these three institutions have collaborated on a project like this. Our goal is to discover ways together that we can preserve our archives so they will continue to tell the story of ‘The Athens of the South’ as Nashville has been known for generations. We are stronger together.”

Once the group develops the policies and procedures, each partner will present its policies and procedures to its administration.

Each institution’s library and archives team will formally brief the president and/or other key decision-makers on the benefits of the planning project, the experience of working with partners, and the expectations for how continued collaboration can enhance the capacity of each institution’s archives. In addition, representatives from Lipscomb, Meharry and Fisk will present their work to the Society of American Archivists’ national conference.

Taziki’s unveils grocery service

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has launched Taziki’s Market, an online grocery delivery service with deliver or pickup in Nashville, Richmond, Atlanta, Denver and Memphis.

Officials plan to expand the program across their various other locations throughout the coming months.

Taziki’s Market includes five categories: produce, meats, dairy/breads/dry goods, deli sides/dressings and beverages. Various amounts of these items will be available to order at tazikis.com and through the Taziki’s app.

“Taziki’s is focused on providing needed essentials for everyone adapting to COVID-19,’’ says Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “When Taziki’s customers choose menu items for curbside or delivery, they now have the option to also add other important grocery items.’’

The new Taziki’s Market items include:

Small Fruit Bag: Apples, oranges, grapes and other seasonal berries that may include blueberries, strawberries or blackberries for $15

Small Veggie Bag: Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, onion and a pint of housemade Greek or balsamic dressing for $15

Large Veggie Bag: Romaine lettuce, carrots, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, onions and seasonal vegetables that may include zucchini, squash, asparagus for $30

À La Carte Items: Taziki›s fresh proteins (in select stores) including chicken, beef, shrimp and salmon, along with Taziki›s signature basmati rice, authentic pita bread and penne and rotini pastas.

Brookdale Senior Living seeking health care workers

Nashville’s Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is recruiting new hires nationwide, reaching out to workers who have been laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has an aggressive hiring campaign to fill more than 4,500 positions. Brookdale is encouraging people who have recently been laid off to visit careers.brookdale.com for an opportunity in their local market and is working with companies in other industries which have furloughed employees to expedite its ability to hire employees to serve in Brookdale’s 743 communities in 45 states.

In addition, the company has expanded the criteria for receiving grants from the company’s Associate Compassion Fund to include the fight against the COVID-19 virus pandemic and

To bolster the funds available to associates through the ACF, and led by President and CEO Lucinda M. Baier, all members of the executive leadership team and some members of the board of directors have made donations from their compensation and/or paid time off.

Baier donated the equivalent of more than two months’ salary.