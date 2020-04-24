Yarbrough honored by Nashville Bar Association

VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Edward M. Yarbrough, a member and attorney at Bone McAllester Norton, has been awarded the Nashville Bar Foundation’s David Rutherford Award for 2020.

The award is given to a fellow who exemplifies the memory and ideals of David Rutherford, which include professionalism, charitable contributions in the legal field and in the community, and the spirit of collegiality among bench and bar.

The Nashville Bar Association’s 2020 class of fellows features:

• Bahar Azhdari, Brookdale Senior Living

• Mary H. Beard, HCA

• Judith E. Beasley, Freeman Webb

• Christen C. Blackburn, Lewis Thomason

• Karen M. Blake, Baker Donelson

• Josh Brand, Law Office of Josh Brand

• Joshua Burgener, Dickinson Wright

• Thomas W. A. Caldwell, Ortale Kelley

• Caldwell G. Collins, Baker Donelson

• Michael E. Collins, Manier & Herod

• Ashonti T. Davis, Aetna

• Jennifer M. Eberle, Kinnard Clayton Beveridge

• John L. Farringer IV, Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison

• R. Horton Frank III, Watkins & McNeilly

• James A. Haltom, Tennessee Claims Commission

• John G. Harrison, Ogletree Deakins

• Amanda S. Jordan, Attorney General’s Office

• Jenney S. Keaty, Morgan & Morgan

• Cornell H. Kennedy, Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison

• Joe P. Leniski, Jr., Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings

• Russell B. Morgan, Bradley

• Stephen B. Morton, MGC Law

• Jason K. Murrie, Cornelius & Collins

• Sara Beth Myers, US Attorney’s Office

• James H. Nixon III, Waller

• George H. Nolan, Leader Bulso & Nolan

• Daniel W. Olivas, Lewis Thomason

• Jeremy A. Oliver, Waller

• Lauren Patten, Butler Snow

• Christopher J. Raybeck, Bone McAllester Norton

• Candice L. Reed, Latitude

• Lauren Paxton Roberts, Stites & Harbison

• Michael L. Russell, Russell Dispute Resolutions

• William E. Sekyi, Patterson Intellectual Property Law

• Siew-Ling Shea, Rogers, Kamm & Shea

• Rebekah L. Shulman, Shackelford Bowen McKinley & Norton

• JK Simms, Thompson Burton

• W. Russell Taber, Riley Warnock & Jacobson

• Rachel M. Thomas, Hayes Thomas

• Mike J. Urquhart, Hiland Mathes & Urquhart

• Emily B. Warth, Asurion

The Nashville Bar Foundation Fellows Program was established in 1991 as a way for the bar to honor its colleagues who have contributed significantly to the community. This devotion to service to the client and to the public interest is one of the hallmarks of the program. Fellows are selected by their colleagues. Each class of Fellows is limited to approximately 2% of the bar in Nashville.

VU’s Smith wins Bradley Diversity Scholarship

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has awarded a 2020 Diversity Scholarship to law student Bria Smith from Vanderbilt University Law School.

As part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, Bradley’s diversity scholarship promotes the education of law students who reflect the diversity of the legal marketplace and who are traditionally underrepresented in the legal profession. Each scholarship includes a summer clerkship. Smith will clerk in the firm’s Nashville office.

While attending Vanderbilt University Law School, Smith has been a member of the Black Law Students Association and has served as an OUTLaw 1L Representative, fostering and encouraging the academic success and professional competence of LGBTQ law students.

She also is involved with the Immigrant Legal Clinic of the Tennessee Coalition to end domestic and sexual violence.

A native of Southfield, Michigan, Smith earned a degree in social relations and policy from Michigan State University. She interned at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and served as a youth specialist at the Ruth Ellis Center where she supported diverse youth in the process of developing pro-social behaviors.

Gary named to Trailblazers List

Dickinson Wright PLLC’s C. Timothy Gary, CEO of Crux Strategies and of counsel in Dickinson’s Nashville office, has been named to the National Law Journal’s list of Health Care Trailblazers.

The National Law Journal recognizes professionals who have moved the needle in the legal industry. Gary has years of leadership in the practice of health care and regulatory law, as well as private health care and insurance industries.

Gary is a nationally recognized health care and governmental relations attorney. His previous experience includes service as vice president and chief operating officer of a national health and wellness company, chair of the health care practice for a regional law firm and a past member of the Nashville Health Care Council Board. He earned his law degree from Samford University and his MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Southeast Venture has 4 new co-owners

Nashville-based commercial real estate brokerage, development and design firm Southeast Venture has announced that four design directors who co-lead the company’s Design Services division have become co-owners of the division.

Beau Brady, Samantha O’Leary, Iain Shriver and Nathan Narwold all joined the firm in 2014 and have served as design directors since 2018. Brady, O’Leary and Shriver serve as project architects, while Narwold is a project manager.

The quartet’s ownership of the Design Services Department is shared with Southeast Venture’s eight principals.

Brady’s project experience encompasses a variety of building types –multifamily, office, hospitality and high-rise – as well as site planning.

O’Leary has demonstrated her skills in a variety of project types: Multifamily, mixed-use, urban infill and community focused projects, including schools, fitness and recreational and sacred spaces.

Shriver’s experience includes multifamily, office, education and high-rise, as well as project management and site planning.

Narwold uses his design and building construction expertise to work on a range of projects from health care to interior build-out and comprehensive renovation and restoration.

In addition, Ginny Caldwell will continue to lead the interior design group within the design services division.

Also, Greg Coleman and Jimmy Picket have become principals of the firm. Their primary focus is real estate services.

Coleman specializes in office and retail leasing and investment sales and has been with the company since 2005.

In addition to helping many clients buy and lease commercial real estate during his time with Southeast Venture, he has also helped facilitate several regional and national office relocations.

Pickel joined Southeast Venture in 2000 and specializes in business relocation, client site selection and acquisition, commercial land sales, urban in-fill redevelopment and industrial and office leasing and sales.

TVMA announces 2020-21 executive board

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association recently named its 2020-2021 executive board, with Matt Povlovich, DVM, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Thompson’s Station, as its president. The Board is composed of veterinarians from across the state.

Other newly elected officers are:

• President-elect: Tai Federico, DVM, Riverview Animal Hospital, Chattanooga

• Vice president: Bob Parker, DVM, Shelby Center Hospital for Animals, Bartlett

• Secretary/treasurer: Margaret (Midge) Phillips, DVM, Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, Franklin

• Immediate past president: Danny Walker, DVM, University of Tennessee-Martin.

Six members-at-large were also elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are:

• Joanne Hibbs, DVM, Tazewell Pike Animal Clinic, Corryton

• Robert Monin, DVM, Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital, Johnson City

• Lee Butler, DVM, Huntington Animal Clinic, Huntington

• Lauren Dabney, DVM, Northside Animal Clinic, Humboldt

• Beau House, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville

• Julie Buford, DVM, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville

• Deloris Green Gaines, CMP, serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.

MTSU’s West appointed to Landmarks Committee

An MTSU historian who’s made a career of helping preserve significant landmarks around the country and teaching others to do the same is adding his talents to the National Historic Landmarks Committee.

Carroll Van West, director of MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation and the Tennessee State historian, was appointed by Mary Pope Hutson, chair of the National Park Service Advisory Board.

The National Historic Landmarks Committee is part of the National Park Service. Its plaques designate sites ranging from archaeological digs and homes to hospitals, businesses and schools around the country.

A professor of history at MTSU since 1985 and the governor-appointed Tennessee State Historian since 2013, West also was the 2015 recipient of the university’s highest honor for its educators, the Career Achievement Award.

He is a native of Murfreesboro, an alumnus of MTSU and earned his doctorate in history from the College of William and Mary. He’s renowned nationwide for his work in 19th- and 20th-century Southern and Western history as well as architecture and material culture.

West also works extensively with the National Register of Historic Places program on documentation projects, including properties like the Sullivan Jackson House in Selma, Alabama, and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

Leading his published works is the acclaimed Tennessee Encyclopedia of History and Culture; he continues as editor-in-chief of its print and online editions.

As a member of the landmarks committee, West will meet twice a year with the group’s 14 members, including chair and park service board member Joseph Emert, to review and recommend nominations for the National Historic Landmark designation to the board.

West teaches courses in historic preservation, American architectural history, American material culture studies and state and local history in the Department of History in MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts. He’s also directed more than 100 Master of Arts theses and 30 doctoral dissertations of MTSU graduate students, who now work at universities, agencies and history institutions across the nation.