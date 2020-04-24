VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

Nashville Tourism Community Conversation. Join Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and Butch Spyridon, president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., for a Community Conversation Saturday about the State of Metro and tourism after March’s tornadoes and under Covid-19. Attendees to the Zoom online forum will need to submit their name, email and questions to info@shulmanfornashville.com to receive log in information. Deadline is April 25, 7 a.m. Forum begins at 10 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Red Cross Blood Drive

Sumner Regional Medical Center will be hosting blood drives multiple days in the Fairvue/Wynnewood Conference rooms. Blood drives with the American Red Cross practice social distancing and keep a limited number of people in the donation room, distanced well over 6 feet apart. Blood Drives are essential to community well-being. Additional date: May 4, Fairvue/Wynnewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 615 328-8888

Topics of Today

Join Williamson, Inc. weekly from the AP Live Studio to hear what matters most to Williamson County businesses at this time. The event will stream on Facebook Live. 1 p.m. each Monday. Please visit Williamson, Inc. on Facebook for updated information on weekly topics. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

About Williamson, Inc. Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Virtual Young Professionals Connect

Virtual Young Professionals Mixer. Interact with other young professionals and swap best stay-at-home practices. 4-5 p.m. Register to participate. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Virtual First Friday

Topic: Parenting While Remote Working - How to keep your family (and yourself) sane featuring Amy Alexander with The Refuge Center for Counseling. 8-9 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 12

YP Nashville Leadership Series

A discussion of the significance of voter turnout and civic engagement and how employers can increase participation with employees. The meeting will feature a panel discussion with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Join online or join by phone using 408-418-9388. Fee: free. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Workforce Planning for the Next Normal - Topic: Designing the Workforce You Need for a Changing World

In partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management, the Nashville Area Chamber will present a virtual conversation around designing your workforce for a changing world. Many businesses are adjusting their operations in response to Covid-19. Customer preferences are changing, and not just for the short term. Existing go-to-market strategies are undergoing change to accommodate the new reality. In this engaging webinar, Vanderbilt adjunct professor Dan George will present material on workforce planning and provide concepts around the following:

• With this shift, how will the workforce need to change?

• How will your organization respond?

• What talent will you need to succeed in the next 90 days and beyond?

Discover the techniques necessary to redesign your workforce for the next normal. Pre-registration is required for this virtual event. A Zoom link will be sent no later than May 14. Information