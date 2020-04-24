CFMT disperses 11 more grants

VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

As the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee prepares for The Big Payback’s seventh annual 24-hour online giving event, the agency also has announced 11 additional grants totaling $287,500 to area nonprofits and organizations helping victims affected by the March 3 tornadoes.

The Big Payback will be held May 6-7. A total of 988 Middle Tennessee nonprofits from 34 counties will be participating in the initiative.

First-time participants include 108 organizations spanning 15 counties.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, 6 p.m., there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide swath of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

Together, for the past six years, The Big Payback cumulatively raised nearly $17 million, with 115,890 donations for area schools, religious institutions and charities.

CFMT’s latest round of grants were approved by the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund advisory committee and are focused on immediate relief efforts – food, shelter, basic necessities and direct cash assistance. CFMT will continue funding relief and recovery grants for organizations that assist those who have been impacted by the tornadoes on both a short- and long-term basis.

To date, 93 grants to 83 organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund worth $3,009,100.

To make a gift in support of Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovery efforts, visit www.cfmt.org.

The latest round of grants are:

• Affordable Housing Resources, Inc. ($25,000) to provide mortgage mitigation assistance to individuals and families affected by March tornadoes in partnership with Lee AME Chapel.

• College Hills Church of Christ ($2,500) to assist the community of Lebanon families requesting support for food, clothing, housing and short-term financial assistance following the March tornadoes.

• Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church ($30,000) to provide support for food and basic necessities for families in North Nashville impacted by the March tornadoes.

• Inspiritus (formerly Lutheran Social Services, $30,000) to provide direct service to Middle Tennessee families impacted by the March tornadoes, including but not limited to the coordination of over 24,000 volunteer hours for home debris removal, valuable item search and salvage across Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.

• Manna Cafe Ministries ($5,000) to provide food assistance to individuals and families in Greater Nashville immediately following the March tornadoes.

• Meharry Medical College ($50,000) to provides medical, dental and mental health services to North Nashville residents impacted by tornadoes.

• MJ 4 Hope ($30,000) to provide direct financial assistance to families affected by tornadoes in the Mt. Juliet community and in the west side of Lebanon.

• St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church ($30,000) to provide support for basic necessities and utility payment assistance for families impacted by tornadoes in Wilson County.

• Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC, $20,000) to provide direct, short-term financial assistance for Latinx families whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed by tornadoes.

• Wilson County Civic League, Inc. ($15,000) to provide direct financial assistance to families in Lebanon directly impacted by tornadoes.

• YMCA of Middle Tennessee ($50,000) to support the YMCA Hope Fund, a safety net program to support 55 employees directly impacted by tornadoes.

An application for nonprofits to apply for funding via the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund can be found online.