Upcoming elections in Tennessee

VOL. 44 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 24, 2020

The information below applies only to voting in each election (as opposed to running as a candidate).

Primary elections for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Tennessee Senate (in even-numbered districts) and Tennessee House. General elections for applicable county offices and state judicial offices where vacancy has occurred.

• Voter registration deadline: Tuesday, July 7

• Early voting: Friday, July 17–Saturday, Aug. 1

• In Nashville, all 11 of the traditional early voting locations will be open throughout the early voting period, July 17-Aug. 1. Those 11 sites are Howard Office Building, Belle Meade City Hall, Bellevue Library, Bordeaux Library, Casa Azafran Community Center, Edmondson Pike Library, Goodlettsville Community Center, Green Hills Library, Hermitage Library, Madison Library and Southeast Library.

Deadline to request absentee ballot: Thursday, July 30; you can request an absentee ballot for this election on or after May 8. Note: Voters must make separate requests to vote absentee in separate elections. Obtaining an absentee ballot for one election doesn’t mean the voter will automatically receive an absentee ballot for another, even if the reason for seeking the absentee ballot is being age 60 or older. Requests must be made within the required time window for requests, May 8-July 30 for the Aug. 6 election.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

State/federal general election, including presidential election

• Voter registration deadline: Monday, Oct. 5

• Early voting: Wednesday, Oct. 14–Thursday, Oct. 29

• Deadline to request absentee ballot: Tuesday, Oct. 27; you can request an absentee ballot for this election on or after Aug. 5. Note: Voters must make separate requests to vote absentee in separate elections. Obtaining an absentee ballot for one election doesn’t mean the voter will automatically receive an absentee ballot for another, even if the reason for seeking the absentee ballot is being age 60 or older. Requests must be made within the required time window for requests, Aug. 5-Oct. 27 for the Nov. 3 election.

Applications to vote absentee by mail in the Aug. 6 election are available online from county election commissions