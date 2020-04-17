Nashville adding 20 tornado sirens that sound geographically

VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville is adding 20 tornado sirens in a system upgrade that will let the warnings go off in specific areas, instead of throughout all of the city.

The Metro Office of Emergency Management said in a news release Tuesday that it will begin work this week on the next phase of a $1.9 million upgrade to Nashville's tornado warning system alongside Metro Information Technology Services.

Officials expect to finish the project this year. Nashville will then have 113 sirens that will then provide more focused alerts based on National Weather Service information.

When completed, sirens will only sound inside a warned area, instead of throughout Nashville's city-county boundaries.

Nashville is still recovering from a deadly tornado last month that killed two people and tore apart several neighborhoods.