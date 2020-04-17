Tennessee bar exam applicants will have additional test date

VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Applicants for the Tennessee bar exam will have an additional opportunity to take the test this year.

The test will be given July 29 and 30 as scheduled, and the Board of Law Examiners also will offer an examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the state Supreme Court said.

Anyone who applied for the July exam will be able to switch to the October session, the court said in a news release.

The July exam will be given in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, while the October exam will be offered only in Knoxville.

Adding an additional exam gives flexibility to maximize space between test-takers and provides a backup in case the state remains under "safer at home" orders, said Bill Harbison, president of the Board of Law Examiners.

The initial deadline for applications is May 1 and the final deadline is May 20.