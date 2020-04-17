Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

Tennessee bar exam applicants will have additional test date

Updated 7:16AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Applicants for the Tennessee bar exam will have an additional opportunity to take the test this year.

The test will be given July 29 and 30 as scheduled, and the Board of Law Examiners also will offer an examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the state Supreme Court said.

Anyone who applied for the July exam will be able to switch to the October session, the court said in a news release.

The July exam will be given in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, while the October exam will be offered only in Knoxville.

Adding an additional exam gives flexibility to maximize space between test-takers and provides a backup in case the state remains under "safer at home" orders, said Bill Harbison, president of the Board of Law Examiners.

The initial deadline for applications is May 1 and the final deadline is May 20.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0