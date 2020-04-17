Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

Stocks end higher as Amazon, Netflix pull away from pack

Updated 3:11PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes ended a wobbly day with modest gains Thursday, while the biggest increases went to Amazon, Netflix and other companies poised to do the best during the coronavirus crunch.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after flipping between small gains and losses all day.

The latest dour report on the job market dampened sentiment after the government reported that 5.2 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.

More stocks fell than rose as companies bound to suffer most from the virus-related shutdowns pulled back. That included banks, energy and industrial companies as well as small-company stocks.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0