Stocks end higher as Amazon, Netflix pull away from pack

VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes ended a wobbly day with modest gains Thursday, while the biggest increases went to Amazon, Netflix and other companies poised to do the best during the coronavirus crunch.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after flipping between small gains and losses all day.

The latest dour report on the job market dampened sentiment after the government reported that 5.2 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.

More stocks fell than rose as companies bound to suffer most from the virus-related shutdowns pulled back. That included banks, energy and industrial companies as well as small-company stocks.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.