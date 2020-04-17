Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

Committee rejects DeBerry's appeal to remain on ballot

MEMPHIS (AP) — The Tennessee Democratic Party has rejected an appeal by a longtime state representative to remain on the primary ballot.

The party's executive committee voted 40-24 on Wednesday night to reaffirm its decision to kick Rep. John DeBerry off the ballot over allegations that he had Republican donor financing and voted contrary to the party, news outlets reported.

DeBerry has served in the legislature for 26 years as a Memphis Democrat.

In his appeal, DeBerry said he has been clear on his many socially conservative values while supporting other Democratic causes and his constituents have re-elected him 13 times.

"I passed laws on racial profiling, identity theft and I could go on and on and on...during the income tax battle I was there," he said. "I come before you not in defense of my record but demanding that you look at it, that you look at it in total, that you look at my character."

An April 1 complaint challenged DeBerry's status as a Democrat. The letter accused DeBerry of voting against his caucus's position and receiving donations from organizations and individuals who typically support only Republican candidates.

DeBerry said he would consider running for the seat in the future as an Independent or a Republican.

