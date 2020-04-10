Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

Predators sign defenseman Carrier to 3-year deal

Updated 3:16PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract.

The Predators announced the deal Wednesday.

The deal keeps Carrier under contract through 2022-23 and will pay $750,000 in the final two years when he's with the Predators or up to $200,000 in the 2022-23 season if he's in the AHL.

Carrier, 23, had as many points (37) through 55 games this season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals as he had in 76 games the previous season. He led Milwaukee with 32 assists and led defensemen in points. He played three games with the Predators this season, posting a plus-two rating.

Nashville drafted the native of Quebec City, Quebec, in Canada at No. 115 overall in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. The two-time AHL All-Star has 141 points in 276 career AHL games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

