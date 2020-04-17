Community Foundation awards 15 more grants

VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced 15 additional grants of $592,000 to nonprofits and organizations helping victims affected by the March 3 tornadoes, including those in the Nashville area and in Putnam County.

The Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund advisory committee approved the latest round of grants focused on immediate relief efforts – food, shelter, basic necessities and direct cash assistance.

CFMT will continue funding both relief and recovery grants as many more pledged commitments come to The Foundation as cash, allowing it to review and approve grants for organizations that assist those who have been impacted by the tornadoes on both a short- and long-term basis.

To date, 83 grants to 71 nonprofits and organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, totaling $2,721,600.

To make a gift in support of Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovery efforts, visit www.cfmt.org.

The latest round of grants:

• American Red Cross ($70,000) for direct financial assistance to individuals and families in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties

• Broken Restored Redeemed Ministries ($50,000) for housing placement and additional wraparound services to individuals living in Hermitage and Lebanon

• The Contributor ($5,000) for replacement tents, blankets, medicine and groceries for Contributor vendors in Nashville and Hermitage

• Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church ($30,000) for cleanup/debris removal support for Wilson County, including but not limited to feeding 70 deployed National Guard members

• Family Affair Ministries ($50,000) for housing placement and basic necessities to individuals living in East Nashville and other areas in Davidson and Wilson counties

• Galaxy Star Drug Awareness doing business as Nashville Peacemakers ($15,000) for food and other basic necessities to families and seniors living in North Nashville

• Gideon’s Army ($75,000) for housing placement and other direct financial assistance to individuals and families living in North Nashville

• Goodwill Industries ($50,000) for Goodwill gift cards through partner nonprofits to individuals and families who need to replace or replenish household goods, furniture, clothing and toys

• Heartstrings ($15,000) to provide direct financial assistance to musicians living in Nashville

• MDHA Housing Trust Corporation ($45,000) for temporary hotel stays for 125 MDHA residents as their apartment units were repaired and assessed for safety

• Nashville Diaper Connection ($20,000) for diapers to families with children, directly distributed through a network of community partner agencies

• The Nashville Food Project ($50,000) for prepared food to individuals and families, including seniors, distributed through a network of community partner agencies

• New Covenant Christian Church ($30,000) to provide housing grants for deposits as well as transportation and moving assistance to help rehouse renters living in North Nashville

• Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church Disaster Response Ministry (UMCOR) ($50,000) for establishment of case management resources for long-term recovery

• YouInspire ($37,000) to pay the cost of insurance premiums for 15 African American churches (Metropolitan Interdenominational Church, Mt. Hopewell Church, Mt. Carmel Church, Mt. Bethel Church, St. John Church, King Solomon Church, Greater Revelation Church, Pleasant Green Church, First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Nashville City Association, Mt. Zion Church, Fifteenth Baptist and Eighth Street Baptist) severely damaged in the tornadoes.

An application for nonprofits to apply for funding via the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund can be found at www.tornadoresponse.com, as are previous totals and descriptions.