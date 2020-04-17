VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

Topic of Today. Join Williamson, Inc. weekly from the AP Live Studio to hear about matters of importance to Williamson County businesses. The event will stream on Facebook Live beginning at 1 p.m. each Monday. Please visit Williamson, Inc. on Facebook for updated information on weekly topics. Information

MONDAY, MAY 20

Blood Drive

Sumner Regional Medical Center will be hosting blood drives from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on multiple days in their Foxland/Monthaven & Fairvue/Wynnewood Conference rooms. Blood drives with the American Red Cross practice social distancing and keep a limited number of people in the donation room, distanced more than 6 feet apart. Additional dates: April 27, Foxland/Monthaven; May 4, Fairvue/Wynnewood. Information: Sumner Regional Medical Center- 615 328-8888

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as member orientation. Making the most of a membership investment is important, as businesses play a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Join this Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. Join online or by phone (1 408 418-9388 Access code: 966 934 269). 1-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information