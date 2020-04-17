NFL has unanswered questions about 2020 season, beyond

VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

With the NBA and NHL seasons interrupted and Major League Baseball still on hold for getting its season started, has the NFL sufficiently braced for the unthinkable of a fall without football?

The league has not publicly stated as such, trying to go on with as much of its business – free agency, the draft, etc. – as it can readying for games this fall.

One Titans spokesperson says he had not seen NFL plans for a worst-case scenario of no NFL season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, the league and the NFL Players Association would be wise to at least privately begin to sort through the possibilities of what would happen with salaries, free agency and the 2021 draft in the event there is no season.

Baseball, which had to get an earlier jump on such logistics, has already set up a system in which players collect a portion of their salaries this year even if there is no season. And players will get a credited season toward arbitration and free agency even if no games are played.

Nashville’s Mookie Betts, for example, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in the offseason with one year remaining on his contract, could potentially become a free agent next offseason without playing a regular-season game in a Dodgers uniform.

Those situations and scenarios are something the NFL will have to work out, including service time for draft picks who are selected next week for a season that would not be played.

— Terry McCormick