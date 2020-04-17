Top Titans draft needs

VOL. 44 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 17, 2020

The Titans head into the April 23-25 draft with the 29th overall pick and seven selections. Here are a few of their most pressing needs:

Cornerback: Unless Tennessee re-signs Logan Ryan, and perhaps even if they do, cornerback depth is an issue. Backup LeShaun Sims went out the door to the Bengals as a free agent, leaving only Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson among last year’s top four. If the Titans take a cornerback in round one, it might signal whether or not they intend to bring Ryan back.

Wide receiver: The Titans always seem to be in need of receivers, but the position is less pressing thanks to the emergence of A.J. Brown last year. It is, however, a need in terms of numbers. With Tajae Sharpe going to the Vikings, the Titans have a spot for a fourth receiver and could take a speed guy in a draft with lots of depth at the position.

Outside linebacker: The Titans added Vic Beasley as a free agent and re-signed Kamalei Correa. They are also continually linked to free agent Jadeveon Clowney. Still, if a solid pass rusher is on the board at a good value where they pick, it will be hard for Jon Robinson to pass him up.

Offensive line: The Titans have a solid line coming back, but it never hurts to find good depth. Dennis Kelly takes over at right tackle for the departed Jack Conklin. A late-round center/guard prospect is always a possibility.

Defensive line: After the surprise trade of Jurrell Casey, the Titans could use another player or two on the line. Austin Johnson also departed as a free agent. While Jeffery Simmons will have a bigger role, the Titans could use depth here to go with Simmons and DaQuan Jones.

Running back: The Titans have Derrick Henry under the franchise tag, but Dion Lewis shuffled off to the Giants after Tennessee released him. Look for Robinson to try to find a second back in the draft, preferably one with some receiving skills.

Quarterback: Both Robinson and Mike Vrabel have professed a liking for Logan Woodside as Ryan Tannehill’s backup. But if a developmental guy can be had at a value place in the draft, then the Titans would be wise to jump on it.

-- Terry McCormick