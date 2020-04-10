Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

Vandy senior Clevon Brown granted extra year after injury

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility after a knee injury limited him to nine games this season.

The Commodores announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-8 Brown would return for the 2020-21 season. Coach Jerry Stackhouse said they are excited that Brown was granted another year of eligibility and thanked the support staff for helping make his case.

Brown averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game before hurting his knee in a Dec. 14 game against Liberty.

Having Brown back is expected to be a big boost after the Commodores went 11-21 in Stackhouse's debut season. Sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith already declared for the NBA draft and is a projected first-round pick and junior guard Saben Lee is testing his NBA draft stock.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0