VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

Stocks end higher as traders hope restrictions will ease

Updated 3:30PM
Stocks are ending with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday as the market turns its attention to how and when authorities may begin to lift business shutdowns and limits on people's movements imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Big companies also started reporting their first-quarter earnings, giving investors an early peek into how the outbreak was affecting them.

Johnson & Johnson rose after beating earnings estimates and raising its dividend, even though the health care giant also had to slash its outlook. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo fell after saying they were bracing for losses on loans as millions of Americans became unemployed.

