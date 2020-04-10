Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

Tennessee State hires Mikki Allen as new athletic director

Updated 3:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State has a new athletic director, Mikki Allen, Tennessee's assistant athletic director.

Allen starts May 1 at the Ohio Valley Conference school and succeeds Teresa Phillips, who is retiring after 16 years at Tennessee State.

"I look forward to carrying the torch forward and elevating the sports programs at TSU to the top of the OVC pyramid," Allen said.

Tennessee State President Glenda Glover announced the hiring Thursday during a video conference call.

Glover said Allen "builds strong relationships both internally and externally from his success as a fundraiser, and just as important ... is committed to the development of coaches and staff to achieve at a very high level."

Allen, 42, spent the past 11 years at his alma mater Tennessee in sports administration and was most recently in assistant AD for player relations and development. Allen created a development and assistance program for Tennessee football players designed to help them from enrollment to post-football careers.

A native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Allen played four years at Tennessee and was a member of the Volunteers' 1999 national championship team. He earned his master's degree at Tennessee State.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0