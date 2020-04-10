VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

Topics of Today - A Williamson, Inc. Virtual Event. Join Williamson, Inc. weekly from the AP Live Studio to hear what matters most to Williamson County businesses at this time. The event will stream on Facebook Live. Monday, 1 p.m. each Monday. Please visit Williamson, Inc. on Facebook for updated information on weekly topics. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Red Cross Blood Drive

Sumner Regional Medical Center will be hosting blood drives multiple days in the Foxland/Monthaven & Fairvue/Wynnewood Conference rooms. Blood drives with the American Red Cross practice social distancing and keep a limited number of people in the donation room, distanced well over 6 feet apart. Blood Drives are essential to community well-being. Additional dates: April 20-Fairvue/Wynnewood, April 27-Foxland/Monthaven and May 4-Fairvue/Wynnewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Virtual Member Connect

A Zoom meeting link will be sent to all registered attendees before the meeting. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Topics of Today

Join Williamson, Inc. weekly from the AP Live Studio to hear what matters most to Williamson County businesses at this time. The event will stream on Facebook Live. 1 p.m. each Monday. Please visit Williamson, Inc. on Facebook for updated information on weekly topics. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

About Williamson, Inc. Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County TV’s YouTube Channel. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 12

YP Nashville Leadership Series

A discussion of the significance of voter turnout and civic engagement and how employers can increase participation with employees. The meeting will feature a panel discussion with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Join online or join by phone, 408 418-9388. Free. Information