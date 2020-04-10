State boosts rural broadband services

VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

The state will fund $19.7 million in broadband accessibility grants that will expand service to support 31,000 unserved Tennesseans in nearly 12,700 households and businesses, including in Middle Tennessee.

“One of my top priorities is ensuring the success of rural Tennessee,’’ Gov. Bill Lee says. “With the assistance of these grants, communities across 21 counties will now have access to broadband that will aid in that success. I applaud the efforts of these 17 broadband providers as they play a fundamental role in our efforts to boost rural communities throughout Tennessee.”

The FCC’s 2019 Broadband Deployment Report states nearly one in four rural Tennesseans lack access to broadband. In response, Lee has included $25 million in his fiscal year 2021 recommended budget to continue the grant program.

Tennessee’s broadband program has been recognized nationally for its efforts to expand broadband connectivity, most recently in a report by The Pew Charitable Trusts on “How States are Expanding Broadband Access.” The report highlights Tennessee’s investment in broadband infrastructure with a dedicated grant program and efforts to address adoption and digital literacy.

“With the leadership of Governor Lee and support of the General Assembly, we are able to position rural Tennessee to compete on a level playing field,” says Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob “Since 2018, funds have been awarded to connect 34,000 Tennesseans to broadband, and we are proud that this round of funding will nearly double that amount.”

The 17 grant recipients demonstrated a high need for grant funding as well as the ability to implement and sustain the projects long-term with strong community support.

Grantees will provide $29.8 million in matching funds to complete the projects for a combined investment of $49.5 million across the state in this third year of the program. Infrastructure should be built out with customers able to sign up for service within two years of receiving the grant funds.

This round’s grant recipients include:

Ben Lomand Connect: $2 million serving parts of Cumberland County

BTC Fiber: $1.5 million serving parts of Bledsoe County

Charter Communications (Spectrum): $140,433 serving parts of Henderson County

Comcast: $568,509.64 serving parts of Cheatham and Dickson counties

Fayetteville Public Utilities: $1,750,000 serving parts of Lincoln County

Forked Deer Electric Cooperative: $719,921 serving parts of Haywood and Lauderdale counties

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation: $703,518 serving parts of Obion County

HolstonConnect, LLC: $361,211 serving the Mooresburg community in Hamblen and Hawkins counties

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative: $593,166 serving parts of south Perry County

PVECFiber and Scott County Telephone Cooperative: $1,908,811.24 serving part of Union County

SVEConnect: $1,654,882 serving the Battle Creek and South Pittsburg Mountain communities in Marion County

Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperative: $1,768,686 serving parts near the Brownsville community in Haywood County

TEC: $826,677.45 serving parts of the Buena Vista and McLemoresville communities in Carroll County

Tri-County Fiber Communications, LLC: $501,811 serving parts of Trousdale County

Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative: $1,406,000 serving parts of Fentress and Overton counties

United Communications: $1,331,504.80 serving the Eagleville community in rural Rutherford and Williamson counties

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative: $2 million serving parts of Weakley County

