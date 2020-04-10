McGlinchey Stafford expands consumer compliance team

VOL. 44 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 10, 2020

Lynette Hotchkiss has joined McGlinchey Stafford’s consumer financial services compliance team in Nashville as of counsel.

Hotchkiss brings two decades of experience as in-house counsel for a variety of banks and financial institutions, as well as experience working for the Federal Trade Commission.

She will be advising banks, finance companies, mortgage lenders and servicers on regulatory compliance issues related to mortgage origination and servicing, new product development and expansion of, or changes to, existing products.

She earned her J.D. from Willamette University College of Law. Lynette is active in state and national bar associations and has held several leadership positions within them.

McGlinchey’s Nashville office, which opened in 2018, serves corporate clients in civil litigation pending in all Tennessee state and federal courts. A substantial portion of the office’s practice focuses on civil litigation in the areas of commercial litigation, consumer financial services litigation, products liability and insurance defense.

McGlinchey Stafford’s consumer financial services compliance practice group boasts more than 25 attorneys and 13 licensing analysts across 15 offices.

W Publishing names senior acquisitions editor

Thomas Nelson has named Kyle Olund senior acquisitions editor for W Publishing, a nonfiction imprint of Thomas Nelson.

Olund will work to acquire key authors and lead the entire editorial process for his acquired projects, which includes strategic editorial direction, titling, packaging and author relationship development.

Olund rejoins Thomas Nelson with more than 30 years of editorial experience, 11 of which were with Nelson Books, one of Thomas Nelson’s nonfiction imprints.

In this role, he worked on editorial for bestsellers including Wild at Heart (John Eldredge), Blue Like Jazz (Donald Miller), and Total Money Makeover (Dave Ramsey). Most recently, Olund has served as the executive editor for Worthy Books and FaithWords.

Barge Design names commercial aviation Lead

John Greaud, PE, will be transitioning from his role as aviation senior project manager to commercial aviation lead at Barge Design Solutions Inc.

Greaud joined Barge in 2017 to serve as senior project manager for predominantly general aviation clients in West Tennessee and North Mississippi. He previously worked with the Birmingham Airport Authority and Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (retiring with 25 years of service at the Memphis International Airport).

In his new role, Greaud will be responsible for expanding the delivery of Barge’s firmwide services and developing relationships with Commercial and Part 139 airport clients.

MTSU alumnus leads NYC field hospital

Middle Tennessee State University alumnus Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, director of international health with Samaritan’s Purse, is leading a 72-member team that opened an emergency field hospital in New York’s Central Park.

The facility is a 68-bed facility with 10 ICU beds, Tenpenny, 37, said in a one-minute video released by the Boone, North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian organization.

Tenpenny, a Murfreesboro native and former medical missionary in the Congo, is among the doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other support staff who were deployed to New York, where the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed the local medical capacity.

The organization recently built another field hospital in Cremona, Italy, near Milan, another major COVID-19 hot spot. Tenpenny said it is the first time Samaritan’s Purse has had two emergency field hospitals running at the same time.

The Central Park field hospital will feature 60 to 70 medical staff, including nurses. Tenpenny said he anticipates nurses will outnumber doctors.

Tenpenny’s medical resume includes the Mayo Clinic in New York, being a missionary doctor with Pioneer Christian Hospital and CME Nyankunde and Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga.v

Matthew Walker elects new board of directors

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center has elected new directors to serve on the organization’s governing board. Board directors serve a three-year term and bring experience from their work with various businesses including Bank of Tennessee, the Sexual Assault Center and the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Public Service, among others.

Cheryl Jones is a treasury management sales officer with Bank of Tennessee. She brings more than 20 years of experience in banking and corporate treasury, forecasting, risk assessment, corporate regulatory compliance, accounting analysis and capital markets.

Alexandria Murphy is a health care attorney at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, & Berkowitz, PC, and concentrates her legal practice on data privacy and security issues.

Nicole M. Rowan is the president and founder of Press Play On Your Purpose Executive Coaching and Consulting. She has more than 10 years of executive nonprofit leadership experience.

Sharon Travis is an Outreach and Advocacy Specialist at the Sexual Assault Center. Travis provides leadership for black outreach and is a dedicated mentor and case manager who is committed to systemic change.

Tanya Washington is a training specialist and executive coach for the Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership at the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Public Service. She is a member of the Junior League of Nashville and graduate of the Young Leaders Council.

MWCHC also elected new officers. They are: Sandra Long-Weaver, board chair; Nile Harris, vice chair; Jerron Barnes, treasurer; Marvin S. Evans Jr., secretary; and Jeff Teague as chair elect.