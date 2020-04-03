Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 3, 2020

Gov. Lee offering $200M in Tennessee local government grants

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee will soon accept applications for a $200 million pot of state money set aside for local government grants.

Gov. Bill Lee's office says the application period will begin April 30 for the grants, which will be distributed to every county and city government for one-time, local expenses.

Funding is based on U.S. Census-based population. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city will receive at least $30,000.

Eligible spending includes certain tornado recovery and COVID-19 response costs, road projects, IT upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects.

State lawmakers approved the governor's local government grant money for the budget year that begins July 1.

