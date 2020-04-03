Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 3, 2020

Fort Campbell Week of the Eagles canceled due to coronavirus

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The Army's 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has canceled its Week of the Eagles because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been set for May 15 through May 20.

The event celebrates the Screaming Eagles' history and traditions, bringing together current and former members of the 101st.

The health of soldiers, their families and veterans is the main priority, Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, said in a news release.

Some of the activities may be incorporated into other events later in the year, the release said.

