Meals available for students

VOL. 44 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 3, 2020

Nashville Metro Schools are closed at least through April 24 due to the COVID-19 virus, but the system will provide free breakfast and lunch to children.

MNPS will be offering meal delivery at locations in areas experiencing high rates of poverty.

Six MNPS school buses will be used to pick up approximately 250 meals each from preparation kitchens and take them to locations where children are able to pick up the meals.

Locations and times for the bus drivers to provide meals will be updated when they become available, as well as shared with MNPS families through social media and callouts.

Metro Schools will continue to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee for family food box distribution. There is a lack of available supplies to determine additional dates and locations at this time.

The Community Achieves staff will continue to coordinate with community partners to find opportunities to support families during the public health crisis. Families in need of food assistance should contact Second Harvest directly or call the United Way’s helpline at 2-1-1.