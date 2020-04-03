Tennessee Bank & Trust adds to commercial team

VOL. 44 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 3, 2020

Kat McElroy has joined Tennessee Bank and Trust as senior vice president, commercial banking.

Specializing in construction financing, McElroy works directly with local builders in the area. She will be tasked with establishing and maintaining a ‘trusted advisor’ relationship with new and existing clients based on knowledgeable advice that is aligned to the clients’ business objectives.

In addition, she will develop and grow new business and relationships with prospects, driving the bank’s financial performance through profitable revenue and growth and quality credit. She was previously senior vice president of commercial banking at Triumph Bank.

The Franklin native is a graduate of the University of Alabama and the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

Hall Strategies hires account manager

Hall Strategies has hired Connie Litts as account manager.

Litts previously was an account coordinator at DVL Seigenthaler, a Finn Partners Company, in Nashville. There she worked in the company’s health care practice in areas that included behavioral health care, health IT, donor services and higher education.

Before DVL, she worked with Hornercom in Pennsylvania, focused on serving a wide variety of clients in the firm’s public relations practice.

Litts is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University, where she majored in English and minored in communications studies. She has been involved in PRSA Philadelphia and the Washington Media Institute, and received additional education at Birkbeck University of London.

Lipscomb College of Pharmacy named dean

Dr. Tom Campbell has been named dean of the Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy after previously serving as interim dean. He succeeds Dr. Roger Davis, founding dean of the college.

Campbell brings more than 30 years of experience in various aspects of pharmacy practice to his role, including patient care, pharmaceutical industry management and higher education. Campbell has been part of the college’s administrative team since its founding in 2007 and has played a significant role in building the program with Davis.

Campbell earned his associate of science degree from Columbia State Community College and then went on to complete the doctor of pharmacy degree at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. He earned board certification in pharmacotherapy.

His prior work experience includes a pharmacy practice residency with emphasis on geriatric medicine with VA Medical Center in Memphis, clinical pharmacy and research coordinator at Columbus Regional Health System in Columbus, Georgia, and senior director for cardiovascular medical affairs at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals. Campbell also served as clinical assistant professor at Auburn University. He has served as president of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association and served on the Board of Directors. He is a member of AACP, APhA, ASHP, TPA, and ACCP.

FiftyForward adds to staff in Williamson County

FiftyForward recently announced the addition of new staff members to its two centers in Williamson County.

Barbara Hunt, a resident of Franklin, has been named director of FiftyForward Martin Center. Hunt has worked with FiftyForward since November 2016 supporting the FiftyForward All of Us Research Program and FiftyForward Care Team.

Hunt is a physical therapist with years of experience in hospital and rehabilitation settings working with people of all ages and backgrounds. Most recently she has served at FiftyForward assisting clients in its conservatorship program as well as coordinating outreach and managing volunteer peer ambassadors for the All of Us Research program.

Tonia Pyburn has assumed the role of office manager at FiftyForward Martin Center in late 2019. The Brentwood resident has worked in real estate marketing and relocation services, but most recently worked with older adults as part of the staff at a senior living community in Franklin. She has years of administrative experience and loves helping people.

Lorie Owen joined FiftyForward in late February as program coordinator supporting FiftyForward Martin Center and FiftyForward College Grove. A volunteer with FiftyForward Martin Center since August 2019, Owen has a degree in business and recreation management from Western Kentucky University.

Before joining FiftyForward, she worked as a realtor and as a resident experience specialist for a senior living community.