CFMT donates additional funds for tornado relief

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is adding 25 grants totaling $904,600 to support nonprofits and organizations helping victims of the March 3 tornadoes.

To date, 68 grants to 60 nonprofits and organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund totaling $2,129,600.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter.

The latest grants approved by the advisory committee are focused on food, shelter, basic necessities and direct cash assistance. CFMT will continue to review and make grants on a weekly basis.

To make a gift in support of Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovery efforts, visit www.cfmt.org.

The latest round of grants includes:

Davidson County

Elijah’s Heart ($50,000) for food and basic necessities for 500 low-income families living in MDHA public housing

HEAR Nashville ($6,600) for replacement hearing aids for low-income seniors in Nashville

MidSouth District Church of the Nazarene Disaster Response ($30,000) for housing repair for low-income families in North Nashville referred through the Urban League

NeedLink Nashville ($75,000) for utilities assistance Davidson residents

Operation BBQ Relief ($5,000) for food for first responders and volunteers

Rooftop Nashville ($32,000) for rent and mortgage assistance to Davidson County residents

The Donelson Fellowship ($30,000) for direct financial assistance to residents in need in Donelson and surrounding areas

The Hope Station, Inc. ($50,000) to provide rent, utility, transportation and other basic financial assistance to single mothers in Davidson County

Shower the People ($1,500) to provide showers and hygiene resources for the homeless community

Shower Up ($7,500) to provide showers, hygiene, first aid and sleeping supplies for the homeless community

US Bartenders Guild Foundation National Charity Assistance Fund ($30,000) for direct financial assistance to bartenders affected by the Nashville tornadoes

Putnam County

Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation ($75,000) for direct financial assistance for individual and families who suffered the greatest losses due to the tornado in Putnam County

Wilson County

Compassionate Hands ($47,000) for food, shelter and clothing and other necessities for individuals and families in Wilson County through Recover Wilson

Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center ($30,000) for food, medication, clothing and other basic necessities for about 200 Lebanon Special School District families

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center ($20,000) for food, hydrating drinks and medication to seniors in Wilson County

Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center ($30,000) for food, medication, clothing and other basic necessities for approximately 500 Wilson County School families affected by the tornadoes

Multicounty

American Red Cross ($30,000) for direct cash assistance for individuals and families in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties

Mother to Mother, Inc. ($60,000) for diapers, food (including formula) hygiene and replacement car seats for families in Davidson, Putnam, Wilson and other counties hit by tornadoes

MusiCares South Region-Nashville ($40,000) for direct financial assistance to musicians in Middle Tennessee

Music Health Alliance ($70,000) for mental and physical health and prescriptions for musicians in Davidson, Putnam, Wilson and other counties hit by tornadoes

One Generation Away ($15,000) for food distribution sites in neighborhoods and communities in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties

Operation Stand Down Tennessee ($50,000) for case management, and direct financial assistance to veterans in Middle Tennessee

Samaritan’s Purse ($30,000) to support cleanup and debris removal efforts in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee ($60,000) to support Nashville/Middle Tennessee 2020 Tornado Relief efforts to provide food to individuals and families being served by the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and more