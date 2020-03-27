Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Wimbledon canceled 1st time since World War II

The Associated Press

Updated 10:11AM
WIMBLEDON, England — Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club announced after an emergency meeting that the oldest Grand Slam tournament in tennis would not be held in 2020.

Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

It now joins the growing list of sports events scrapped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

That includes the Tokyo Olympics, the NCAA men's and women's college basketball tournaments and the European soccer championship.

The last time Wimbledon was called off was 1945.

