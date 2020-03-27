Tennessee inmates to donate to tornado relief efforts

VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Tuesday that inmates across the state will donate more than $1,000 for tornado relief efforts.

According to a news release, the inmates will donate the money to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The department says the inmates "came up with the idea of joining together to donate funds from their individual trust fund accounts in order to help their fellow Tennesseans."

Twenty-five people died and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed when a March 3 storm carrying tornadoes swept through Nashville and other Middle Tennessee cities and towns.

Nineteen of the deaths were reported in hard-hit Putnam County, about 80 miles east of Nashville.