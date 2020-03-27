Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music names Candelaria new dean

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University in Tennessee named Lorenzo Candelaria as dean of the Blair School of Music.

Candelaria has been a tenured professor of music and dean at Purchase College, State University of New York, for two years. He holds a Ph.D. from Yale and also taught at University of Texas at El Paso and University of Texas at Austin.

The university will appoint him to a five-year term as dean, effective July 1, pending board approval, Vanderbilt said in a news release. He will begin a position as tenured professor of musicology May 16 and become dean after the retirement of Mark Wait. Wait has been dean since 1993.

