Tennessee vehicle emissions testing suspended until May 18

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced that Executive Order No. 19, issued March 24 by Governor Bill Lee, suspends requirements for vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee March 12-May 18.

“Suspending requirements for vehicle emissions testing in counties that conduct testing is necessary,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers says.

“Tennessee families are responding to many restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and this action helps alleviate some of the difficulty Tennesseans are facing at this time.”

Vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee currently applies in the following counties:

· Davidson County

· Hamilton County

· Rutherford County

· Sumner County

· Williamson County

· Wilson County

Davidson County operates its own vehicle emissions testing program and has determined, in response to Executive Order No. 19, that vehicle testing centers are no longer essential activities under Mayor John Cooper’s Safer at Home Order (No. 3) that went into effect March 23.

Vehicle testing centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties are now closed.

Executive Order No. 19 amended Executive Order No. 15, which was issued on March 19. In that order, Gov. Lee extended the expiration date on motor vehicle registrations that expire March 12-May 18. The expiration date was extended until June 15.

TDEC’s Division of Air Pollution Control will update Tennesseans as to when vehicle emissions testing in the state will resume. The Division will work to ensure that testing services are available in enough time for vehicles to be tested prior to June 15.

Tennesseans may call 866 329-9632 for further information or visit the TDEC website.